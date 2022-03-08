JoJo Siwa responds to concert goer who asked her to not mention her sexuality

By Katie Louise Smith

If you're following JoJo Siwa on social media, you'll probably know that she's currently taking to the stage on her D.R.E.A.M. tour. Each night, JoJo puts on a colourful, glittery, high-energy show for her fans and shares a quintessential JoJo Siwa inspirational speech.

Over the past few months, JoJo has used her speech to open up about her personal coming out story and to share words of love, encouragement and inclusivity. Several videos have gone viral on TikTok with people praising the star and absolutely loving her heartfelt words.

Her speech during her show in Columbia, South Carolina (Mar 5) was no different. This time, however, she took the opportunity to respond to a tweet she received before the show from someone asking her not to mention the fact that she is gay, during the concert.

The video, shared by TikTok user @brianaspadley7, begins with a caption that reads: "Someone tweeted JoJo to not say she was gay at her concert. This is her response."

"I never know how I wanna start this speech, but tonight actually, someone gave me some inspiration. And it's somebody in here and I saw it in on Twitter. And this person tweeted, they said, 'Hey JoJo, I'm coming to your show tonight, please don't say you're gay.'"

She continued: "And so, I'm gonna take that advice and I'm not gonna say it... but I'm gonna do something else."

JoJo then runs towards the front of the stage and picks up a huge rainbow flag featuring a picture of herself, and holds it up as the crowd cheer her on.

Briana also shared two more TikTok videos with the rest of JoJo's inspirational speech, where the star proudly explained the rainbow pride flag to her young audience.

"Hi, my name is JoJo. I've shared over half of my life with the world, and being gay is a part of who I am," she said. "And one thing that I wanna teach everybody is that being who you are is the most important thing ever."

JoJo continued: "It might be your hair, it might be the colour of your skin, it might be who you love, but I wanna remind you all, that thing that's different about you, is what makes you special.

"Being gay isn't weird. This rainbow pride flag represents love, and this rainbow pride flag represents equality. And this represents being yourself."

JoJo ended her speech by adding: "Here's what I want you to take home, I want you to wake up tomorrow and I want you to be a little more proud of yourself. And I want you to love yourself just a little bit more, and I also want you all to celebrate others just a little bit more."

The initial TikTok video has had over 2.4 million views and currently has around 500k likes. JoJo's response was also met with tons of positive reactions in the comments.

One person wrote, "An icon. Seriously. So young she came in the industry and she's just stayed true to herself. And she's so strong. Love it," while hair brand Amika commented, "Nothing but respect for our Queen".

JoJo, you're an icon.