JoJo Siwa's daring red carpet look has left everyone stunned

6 December 2021, 11:58

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

JoJo's mum is actually behind her new "adult" red carpet look.

JoJo Siwa is officially all grown up and it all happened so fast.

As you already know, JoJo is known for her signature side ponytail, bow and brightly-coloured outfits. But on Friday (Dec 3), JoJo walked the red carpet in perhaps her most bold lewk yet.

The 18-year-old Nickelodeon star opted for an understated all-black ensemble, rocking a pair of leather shorts and bedazzled cardigan that she wore completely unbuttoned with nothing underneath.

But of course, JoJo couldn't stray too far from her signature ponytail and bow combo. A huge sparkly bow sat right on the front of her cardigan seemingly holding it all together.

JoJo Siwa.
JoJo Siwa. Picture: Alamy

JoJo finished the look with glitter eyeshadow and a pair of skyscraper heels with, you guessed it, bows on them. "It's a little T-to-the-bow tonight, a little more adult T-to-the-bow bow," JoJo told E! News.

"My mom went shopping. She pulled a few things out of a bag and, immediately, I knew, this is the one for tonight. It's the one."

Since her stint on Dancing With The Stars and breakup from ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew, JoJo has really been pushing her fashion choices. She recently headed to the AMAs in a pair of heels and a sophisticated ball gown for "the first time" in her life.

She told PEOPLE: "I have had this transition while being on Dancing with the Stars where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult and I want to branch out of my comfort zone."

JoJo Siwa debuts her most daring outfit yet.
JoJo Siwa debuts her most daring outfit yet. Picture: Alamy

JoJo's Met Gala debut era is coming!

