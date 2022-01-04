JoJo Siwa reveals she's "single" after rumoured girlfriend Katie Mills apologises for offensive posts

4 January 2022, 13:07 | Updated: 4 January 2022, 13:16

By Jazmin Duribe

JoJo Siwa is officially back on the market.

JoJo Siwa has revealed that she is actually single not long after going public with her rumoured girlfriend Katie Mills.

Although neither JoJo or Katie have confirmed their relationship, the alleged new couple ignited romance rumours after sharing several TikTok videos together over the holidays. In one video, Katie even plants a kiss on JoJo's cheek. JoJo and Katie were then seen attending a basketball game together leading fans to believe they were in a relationship.

However, on January 1, JoJo declared she is in fact single. The Dance Moms star revealed some information about herself in the hope that she would duet the video at the end of the year and be able to see how her life has changed. For example, JoJo stated that her current favourite music was the Grease soundtrack and her "personal priority" was to gain a six pack. And for her relationship status? JoJo wrote: "SINGLEEEEE."

JoJo Siwa reveals she&squot;s "single" after rumoured girlfriend apologises for offensive posts.
JoJo Siwa reveals she's "single" after rumoured girlfriend apologises for offensive posts. Picture: Alamy, @mills.katie via TikTok

JoJo's declaration came shortly after Katie apologised for her problematic past comments. Several transphobic and pro-Trump tweets were unearthed shortly after Katie started to feature on JoJo's TikTok.

In a Twitter post from 2018, Katie questioned if trans women are "actually women" and she also called cornrows a "costume" after receiving backlash for wearing them while dressed up as rapper Kendrick Lamar. In 2020, Katie retweeted several tweets in support of former US President Donald Trump including one which read: "I'm sorry @realDonaldTrump we let you down."

On December 28, Katie shared her lengthy apology on Twitter. It read: "This will be the only time I address this issue. There is stuff that Trump did that I DO support, and there is stuff that I DID NOT support. It’s the same way for Biden. There’s stuff that he does that I DO support and there’s stuff that I DON’T support.

"Some of my bestest and most dearest friends are of different races and color. I don’t view them any differently. I love them for who they are and always will. At the beginning of 2020 I participated in the ghetto girl Tik Tok trend that was going around. I was young and dumb and didn’t realize how offensive that was. If I could I would take that back in a heart beat! But I can’t, I messed up. I take full responsibility for that."

Katie Mills Apology.
Katie Mills Apology. Picture: @katie_mills23 via Twitter

Addressing her transphobic tweet, Katie added: "In 2018 there was a tweet that went around saying 'Is a transgender woman actually a woman? retweet for yes, like for no' I had liked the comment… I am ashamed. I have known I was gay since I was 11 years old.

"I have known I was gay since I was 11 years old. Growing up in Utah and apart of the LDS religion was difficult. You’re taught marriage is ONLY between a man and woman. So when my family found out about me at 13, it was mental and emotionally hard. My parents tried to hide who I was, sent me to conversion therapy, and made me shun out the LGBTQ+ community. I grew up being told by church leaders and bishops that being gay was a mental illness and that there was something wrong with me.

"I know it’s not an excuse for that awful tweet I liked, but it’s the only reason I can think of to why I would ever do that. I was young, dumb, not educated, and trying so hard to shun out the LGBTQ+ community in my life.

"One of my best friends from high school is trans and I love him with my WHOLE heart. I had made a mistake and now i’m suffering the consequences. I would like to apologize to all of those who I have hurt and offended!"

Katie Mills Apology.
Katie Mills Apology. Picture: @katie_mills23 via Twitter

She continued: "I apologize for my actions and to those who I have hurt! I hope everyone has a happy new years!"

