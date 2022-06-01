JoJo Siwa claps back at trolls who say she's not qualified to judge So You Think You Can Dance

"If you don't like me that's okay… but if you think I don't know about dance ya just sound silly."

JoJo Siwa has shut down anyone who has doubted her dancing accomplishments or her judging skills.

In case you didn't know, JoJo recently joined the judging panel of So You Think You Can Dance, which has just returned for season 17. The reality dance competition show sees a number of talented dancers audition for the expert judges week after week. The final dancer left standing after a public vote leaves with a grand prize.

Now we all know that considering Jojo's background, she's more than qualified for the role. But it appears some people believe the 'Boomerang' singer doesn't deserve her position.

JoJo Siwa claps back at trolls who say she's not qualified to judge So You Think You Can Dance
JoJo Siwa claps back at trolls who say she's not qualified to judge So You Think You Can Dance. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, FOX

On Friday (May 28), JoJo's co-judge, Glee's Matthew Morrison, announced he would be leaving the show after failing to follow "competition production protocols". Matthew will be replaced following the audition stage, which has already all been filmed.

Following the news, someone tweeted: "Dammit. I saw the headline 'Judge Leaves So You Think You Can Dance' and got all excited. Yes! JoJo Siwa was out! But, nope. It was Matthew Morrison. Dammit! I thought he brought the broadway perspective to the show. Maybe not an expert on dance, but on showmanship. Still won’t watch."

JoJo clapped back: "Literally why tweet this?" and then reeled off her many, many accomplishments.

She tweeted: "18 Years of Dance Knowledge. 4 Major dance TV shows. I've hired over 1000 dancers. 16 Dance music videos. If you don't like me that's okay… but if you think I don't know about dance ya just sound silly."

Some of you have never watched Dance Moms and it shows...

