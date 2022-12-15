JoJo Siwa pays tribute to "mentor" Stephen "tWitch" Boss following his passing

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss worked together as judges on So You Think You Can Dance.

JoJo Siwa has written a heartfelt tribute to her "best friend" Stephen "tWitch" Boss following his passing earlier this week.

On Tuesday (Dec 13), beloved dancer and TV personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss passed away from suicide at the age of 40. In a statement to People magazine, Stephen's wife, Allison Holker Boss, said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Now, Stephen's friend and So You Think You Can Dance colleague, JoJo Siwa, has written a tribute to her former mentor.

JoJo Siwa pays tribute to "mentor" Stephen "tWitch" Boss following his passing. Picture: FOX via Getty Images, Tommy Garcia/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Dec 14), JoJo wrote: "My heart is beyond broken. twitch was a best friend and a mentor not just to me but to SO many. I’ll never forget our time getting to work together on SYTYCD, he became such a light in my life. Someone I’ve looked up to since I was born turned one of my best friends. Twitch always had the best advice."

She continued: "We had SO many laughs, smiles, and even cries together. I know you’re in a better place now but man we are all gonna miss the hell outta you. Sending my most love and prayers to his beautiful wife and 3 perfect kids. thank you for sharing your gift with the world."

JoJo ended by writing: "I’m “so esssicted” to see you again one day (A inside joke between us that I will never let go of). Forever the worlds dance dad. Love you brother. RIP the legendary Stephen Twitch Boss."

Stephen was best known for his work on So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He is survived by his wife, Allison Hoker Boss, and three children.

Our thoughts go out to Stephen's friends, family and loved ones at this time.

