JoJo Siwa slams comments about her having "no talent"

11 July 2022, 15:36

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"It takes so much in me not to reply to comments like that."

JoJo Siwa has hit back at someone who said she has "no talent" on TikTok.

As you know, JoJo is pretty big deal. After starting her career on Dance Moms, she's landed a lucrative deal with Nickelodeon, released hit songs like 'Boomerang' and she now sits on the judging panel of the recently rebooted reality show So You Think You Can Dance.

But when JoJo decided to share some of her photos from Snapchat, a TikTok user commented: "That's pretty sad tbh lol she's a grown child with no talent lol." (Excuse me? Someone has never seen Dance Moms and it shows…)

JoJo Siwa slams comments about her having "no talent"
JoJo Siwa slams comments about her having "no talent". Picture: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images, @itsjojosiwa via Instagram

JoJo certainly wasn't going to take that level of disrespect so she clapped back at the comment while taking a little bathroom break.

"I'm at a restaurant right now, I've just finished washing my hands, but I just want to let you know that… it takes so much in me not to reply to comments like that," she explained.

JoJo then added: "I don't because I don't want to give them attention but," before clenching her fist in anger.

Alas, this hasn't been the first time JoJo has had to deal with comments questioning her talent.

In response to a post questioning why JoJo was made a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, she tweeted: "18 Years of Dance Knowledge, 4 Major dance TV shows, I've hired over 1000 dancers. 16 Dance music videos.

"If you don't like me that's okay… but if you think I don't know about dance ya just sound silly."

