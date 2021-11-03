JoJo Siwa breaks silence on breakup with girlfriend Kylie Prew

By Jazmin Duribe

"I would take a bullet for her, and I know she would do the same for me."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa has just addressed her rumoured breakup with Kylie Prew – and it's not good news, guys.

JoJo confirmed her split from Kylie Prew after almost one year of dating and weeks of speculation. Speaking on Paris Hilton's podcast on Tuesday (Nov 2), This Is Paris, JoJo said: "I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up. But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She's awesome. She's having the time of her life; I'm having the time of my life.

"I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end."

READ MORE: Shane Dawson is being called out for saying JoJo Siwa might have faked her alleged breakup

JoJo Siwa breaks silence on breakup with girlfriend Kylie PrewJoJo Siwa breaks silence on breakup with girlfriend Kylie Prew. Picture: Leon Bennett/Getty Images, @p._kylie_.p via Instagram

JoJo, who is currently a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, blamed their hectic schedules and ages for the breakup. And luckily, the former couple are still on very good terms. She added: "I was very happy that it can be, because that's all I wanted. But I'm really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of 'right person, wrong time' and I hate cheesy sayings, but they're true."

JoJo and Kylie officially got together in January 2021 after striking up a friendship on a cruise ship in December 2019. Kylie even helped JoJo come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The former couple were inseparable with JoJo getting a scene where she has to kiss a man removed from her upcoming movie Bounce partly because she was "madly in love" with Kylie. Kylie also moved from Florida to California and started homeschooling to be able to spend more time with JoJo.

However, speculation that their relationship was over started when Kylie failed to show up as one of JoJo's guests in the audience on Dancing With The Stars. JoJo then confirmed that she was going through it behind the scenes during an interview with her partner Jenna Johnson, which added more fuel to the fire.

JoJo continued: "We're both so young; she's 17, I'm 18, and we are literally best friends. And I would take a bullet for her, and I know she would do the same for me. We just – literally, right person, wrong time." Urgh.

On the podcast this week we’re joined by Mia from Pom Pom Squad and Phoenix from Softcult. In this episode, Mia and Phoenix talk about their experiences with homeschooling, who they first came out to, why hardcore scenes thrive in small towns, making connections with other queer people through music, falling in love with your best friend and being mistaken for the "straight best friend" in a gay club. Listen below and subscribe by hitting the image after the jump.