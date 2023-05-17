JoJo Siwa shares terrifying CCTV footage of armed robbers breaking into her home

JoJo Siwa opens up about armed robbery at her house

By Woodrow Whyte

Thank god JoJo and her family weren't home at the time.

JoJo Siwa has shared CCTV footage of armed robbers breaking into her house and stealing thousands of dollars worth of designer handbags.

As reported by TMZ, law enforcement responded to a call around 2:40 AM Monday (May 15th) from an alarm company about the break-in at JoJo's LA home but by the time they arrived, the suspects had already taken off.

Thankfully, neither JoJo nor her family were at home at the time of the break-in. JoJo is currently on a cruise with friends. Yesterday (May 16), JoJo took to Snap to reveal more details about the break-in and what items have been stolen.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa reacts to brutal video of Abby Lee Miller shouting at her on Dance Moms

JoJo Siwa house break in. Picture: Getty / Snap: @jojosiwa

According to JoJo, two people broke into her house by smashing a glass door into her dining room. They immediately went upstairs and into JoJo’s bedroom, as well as her parents’ bedroom. From looking at the CCTV, JoJo said at least one of the robbers had what appears to be a gun.

After 3 or 4 minutes, the robbers ran back down the stairs with arms full of designer handbags and backpacks and escaped through the front door, which they left open.

JoJo acknowledged that while the bags are materialistic things that can be replaced, some of the items hold a lot of sentimental value to her, as the bags were "I survived" presents she would buy for herself and dancers after completing long tours.

The police are currently hunting for the suspects and security has been increased around JoJo’s home.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa shuts down pregnancy rumours in hilarious TikTok video

JoJo Siwa house break in. Picture: Snap: @jojosiwa

In her Snap video, JoJo also revealed that watching the footage brought back memories of a scary incident when she was younger.

JoJo said that when she was 5 years old, she was caught up in a shooting. While she didn’t go into detail about what exactly occurred, it was clearly a very traumatising event for JoJo and she said that watching the CCTV of her house being burgled brought back some of those memories.

Sending JoJo and her family all the love right now.

More JoJo Siwa: