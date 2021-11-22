JoJo Siwa says she's ready for "cuddle date" following breakup from Kylie Prew

"If anybody out there needs a cuddle date, cuddle buddy, I'll take it."

JoJo Siwa is officially accepting applications for a "cuddle buddy" following her breakup from ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew.

Last month, JoJo confirmed her split from Kylie after almost one year together. JoJo, who is currently a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, blamed their hectic schedules and ages for the breakup.

The YouTuber and Dance Moms star was left heartbroken over her relationship breaking down but revealed that she and Kylie were still "best friends".

"We're both so young; she's 17, I'm 18, and we are literally best friends. And I would take a bullet for her, and I know she would do the same for me. We just – literally, right person, wrong time," she said on Paris Hilton's podcast.

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew. Picture: Alamy, Wil R/Star Max/GC Images

Now, in a new interview with PEOPLE, JoJo has opened up how she feels about dating again. "I haven't started dating at all, anybody, but whatever happens happens," she said.

"I fell in love with somebody who I didn't ever expect to fall in love with. We met on a cruise ship, she was my best friend. And then we went to Disney together and all of a sudden... it kind of all happened. And so I think I learned to just trust life and whatever's supposed to happen is going to happen."

JoJo then adds: "But trust me, I want to have a cuddle date. So if anybody out there needs a cuddle date, cuddle buddy, I'll take it."

JoJo has been keeping up herself incredibly busy since splitting from Kylie thanks to her intense Dancing With The Stars schedule and her latest dance competition series, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution. However, she still finds time to chat with Kylie.

"There's days where I truthfully will cry, and the only thing that I will want is to talk to Ky and I will call and Ky will answer and it's all okay," JoJo explained. "And there are other days where we don't talk at all. And I think that either way, it's okay. I think everyone's life happens differently, but I'm really grateful that I've had Dancing with the Stars that I've had Dance Pop. It's just kept my brain occupied and it's kept my brain happy and healthy."

She continued: "I was in love for the first time. It is such an amazing gift and something that I will cherish for as long as I live."

