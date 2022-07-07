Doja Cat asks Noah Schnapp to set her up with Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn

7 July 2022, 13:08 | Updated: 7 July 2022, 14:15

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn!? Now there's a celebrity couple I can get behind...

Forget Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and the rest. If you want to meet the love of your life, go straight for their coworkers. Well, that's exactly what Doja Cat did.

The 'Vegas' singer recently enlisted the help of Joseph Quinn's Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp in order to get his attention and it's kind of genius.

Now, if you've been watching Stranger Things then you'll know that Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) joined the cast for Stranger Things 4 and he's hugely popular. He quickly became a fan favourite and – spoiler incoming – people were left devastated after Eddie met a grisly end.

However, there's some good news. Joseph's short stint on the show has attracted a whole new load of fans who have been thirsting over the actor and that includes Miss Doja.

READ MORE: Noah Schnapp responds to criticism over Will's sexuality storyline in Stranger Things 4

Doja Cat asks Noah Schnapp to set her up with Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn
Doja Cat asks Noah Schnapp to set her up with Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn. Picture: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi, Alamy

On Wednesday (June 6), Noah shared private DMs between him and Doja Cat on TikTok, revealing that she has a thing for The Quinn (join the queue, tbh…)

In the video, Noah shares a screenshot of a fan tweet, which read: "Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is," alongside his photo. Doja then replied: "It’s fucking criminal."

She didn't stop there, though. Noah then shared even more screenshots of his messages with Doja. The 26-year-old slid straight into his DMs and said: "Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?" ("hmu" = hit me up, btw.)

He then instructed her to simply "slide into his DMs", and Doja replied: "I don't know his Instagram or his Twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in." Playing matchmaker, Noah sent Doja Joseph's Instagram profile, and added: "Right here ma'am."

He captioned the TikTok video: "Thirsty Doja."

Joseph is believed to be single, but sadly the love story might end here. Joseph has previously stated that he's not a massive social media lover – he doesn't even manage his own account.

In June, Joseph told Vulture: "My exposure to social media has been minimal. I don’t have TikTok. I have an Instagram account managed by a friend."

