Joshua Bassett sparks concern after getting baptised at anti-LGBTQ+ church

By Sam Prance

Bethel Church encourages gay conversion therapy. Joshua Bassett has since said that he doesn't endorse all of their beliefs.

Joshua Bassett fans are worried after the singer got baptised at an anti-LGBTQ+ church that promotes conversion therapy.

Last year, Joshua Bassett began opening up about finding Jesus and his faith on social media. The 22-year-old then started to share religious messages such as "Jesus Christ is the only way" on his Twitter account. In January, Joshua said that he had encountered Jesus twice and that the experiences "were richer and more vivid than anything" in his entire life.

Now, Joshua, who previously came out as queer, has got baptised at Bethel Church and fans are concerned about him.

Over the weekend (Feb 12), news broke out that Joshua had been baptised at Bethel Church. Fans then learned that Bethel Church has a long-documented history of homophobia and transphobia. Not only that but the controversial church actively advocates for conversion therapy and often encourages people to leave homosexuality behind on social media.

Reacting to Joshua's baptism, a fan tweeted: "what concerns me abt the whole joshua bassett baptism situation isn’t that he’s become a christian - people have every right to follow any faith. it’s that he got baptized at a megachurch that openly condemns same sex relations and supports conversion therapy."

Another person then added: "Joshua Bassett running to a mega church that supports conversion therapy to “get saved” ain’t it. Especially when you’re on a show that features a mostly LGBTQ cast members & storylines. What a betrayal of LGBTQ friends & fans."

Noticing the concern and backlash to the church online, Joshua took to Instagram yesterday (Feb 13) to write: "i visited this church and happened to get baptized here- i was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them. my heart is for Christ and Christ alone!"

Joshua also shared a video from his baptism. In it he says: "My name is Joshua and, long story short, I grew up Christian and I ran the other way as far as I could go, in pursuit of truth, and that only ended in addiction, depression, suicidal ideation, eating disorders etc."

He ends by saying: "no other teacher gave me anywhere near the peace that Jesus Christ did and I'm here to publicly declare him as my Lord and saviour. "