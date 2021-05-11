Joshua Bassett comes out after saying Harry Styles is "hot" in new interview

By Sam Prance

"My entire life people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about."

Joshua Bassett fans are praising the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor for coming out in the most iconic way.

Joshua Bassett is best known for playing Ricky in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series but the singer and actor has also made headlines this year after being part of a rumoured love triangle with Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter. Olivia's recent hit singles 'Drivers License' and 'Deja Vu' were allegedly inspired by Josh breaking up with her and dating Sabrina.

Now, Joshua has opened up about his love of Harry Styles in a brand new interview. He also came out at the same time.

Speaking to Clevver News, a fan asked Joshua what he admires most about Harry Styles and Joshua was quick to respond. He said: "He's a very classy man. He’s also very well-rounded and kinda does it all: acting, singing, fashion. I think he’s just a nice guy, doesn’t say too much, when he talks, it matters. He’s just cool – who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool?"

Joshua continued: "Also, he’s hot, you know? He’s very charming, too. Lots of things." He added: "This is also my coming out video, I guess." While Joshua didn't expand any further or say explicitly if he identifies as gay, bisexual or queer, fans were quick to praise him for coming out in such a casual manner.

One person tweeted: "coming out doesn’t always have to be this big thing. me and my friends all are unlabeled but we all told each other in the most casual way so the ppl in the quotes need to chill. bi men exist too you know".

Joshua Bassett comes out in new interview complimenting Harry Styles.



“This is also my coming out video I guess.”



pic.twitter.com/T2MiiopA8t — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 10, 2021

coming out doesn’t always have to be this big thing. me and my friends all are unlabeled but we all told eachother in the most casual way so the ppl in the quotes need to chill. bi men exist too you know. https://t.co/R44kHHn3eM — nat (@goIdntemptress) May 10, 2021

if you’re saying this isn’t coming out shut up !!! coming out doesn’t have to be huge or anything each persons comfort level is different so just because you wouldnt be comfortable coming out like this does not mean it is not a coming out video https://t.co/uewpbAm2Fa — maya/buck (@1918BUCKLEY) May 10, 2021

gen-z being so comfortable in and casual about their sexuality is such a beautiful development https://t.co/VAkSfQnAfY — Amal (@amalrussell) May 10, 2021

If this is indeed a ~coming out~ I’m so glad to see the younger generation being very 🤷🏽‍♂️ about sexuality bc I did the whole ~locking myself in my bedroom not eating properly for weeks~ thing when I was 15 and it wasn’t fun actually! https://t.co/FHx9o61SBR — not again ben (@NotAgainBen) May 10, 2021

Joshua has since taken to Instagram to open up further about his sexuality. He wrote: "my entire life people have told me my sexuality. people have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance. toxicity, hatred, and negativity say less about the subject, but say far more about those who spew it."

He continued: "it’s 2021. we are the generation of love & growth, it’s time we start acting like it. whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, i love you all the same. love who you love shamelessly. it’s ok to still be figuring out who you are. life’s too short to let ignorance and hatred win. i choose love."