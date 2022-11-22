Julia Fox says she dated Kanye West to "get him off" Kim Kardashian’s case

Julia Fox has opened up about her relationship with Kanye West and why she started dating him.

Julia Fox says that one of the main reasons why she dated Kanye West was to try to get him to leave Kim Kardashian alone.

Fans of Julia Fox will know that the Uncut Gems actress had a very public relationship with Kanye West earlier this year. The two stars began seeing each other in January, almost a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye. The couple then split in February with Julia telling TMZ: "Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love."

Since then, Julia has faced backlash over the relationship. Now she's defended herself and revealed why she dated Kanye.

Responding to a TikTok comment in which someone wrote, "I just wish you weren't dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite", Julia posted a video explaining her side of the story. In the viral video, which has currently been viewed over six million times, Julia called out people for blaming Kanye's behaviour on her and says that Kim is the reason she dated him.

Julia said: "First of all, the man was being normal around me... By the time, me and him got together, he hadn't been doing anything out there yet... He was texting me, I wasn't really answering.. But he kept going and going and he was like, 'You have bad text etiquette'. And I was like, 'Oh my God, Kanye's yelling at me, what am I going to do?'"

She added: "But then I had this thought, and I was like, 'Oh my God, maybe I can get him off of Kim's case? Like maybe I can distract him? Like just get him to like me?' I was like, if anyone can do it, it's me because when I set my mind to something, I do it."

Julia also explained that she has a lot of love for Kim, Kourtney and Khloe because they actually sold her clothing line in their Dash stores 10 years ago.

Discussing what dating Kanye was like, Julia said: "I will say that that month that we spent together, he wasn't on Twitter. He wasn't on any forms of social media. He didn't even talk about his relationship. We only really talked about clothes and like, weird ideas and plans for the future, our hopes and dreams for childhood and education. It was really beautiful guys."

She continued: "The moment he started tweeting, I was out. And also, I realised pretty quickly that he wasn't gonna take my help. I was like, 'I wanna help him.' I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying that I should have done something to stop him, like, what? I was delusional, I thought I could help him. Anyway, it didn't work and now we're here."

Julia ended by saying: "That being said, really deeply respect the man as an artist, I don't want to shit on that. I don't want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments. But that being said, I stand with the Jewish community. Period."

In another video, Julia defended herself further by saying: "If women really didn't date men that upheld patriarchal values, or didn't date men that were misogynistic, or had problematic views, or did problematic things in the past, there would be no men left to date. Don't get mad at me for doing what men trained me to do which is to overlook the bad stuff."

Julia added: "Believe it or not, there are a lot of good things about Kanye West, and if you don't think so, you're probably racist. I say that while also acknowledging that the things he's done and said are really messed up. But I can't point the finger at him and say that he's the reason that the world is so fucked up because that's white people."

