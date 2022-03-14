Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian is “antagonising” him with North’s ‘Emo Girl’ TikTok video

By Katie Louise Smith

"I told her to stop antagonising me with this TikTok thing. I said it's never again."

Kanye West has called out Kim Kardashian again, and has told her to "stop antagonising" him with North West's TikTok videos.

Back in January, Kanye called Kim out for allowing North to be on TikTok without his permission, despite her account being run and managed by Kim herself. Kim also appears in the majority of videos alongside North.

Since then, Kim and North have taken a step back from the platform, but have still continued to share one or two TikTok videos with their 6.4 million followers. The latest video, however, seems to have upset Kanye.

In a new video posted to the account last week (Mar 9), North, Kim and Penelope Disick can be seen lip-syncing along to Machine Gun Kelly and Willow's new song, 'Emo Girl'. All three of them are wearing black lipstick and black eye makeup.

Now, Kanye has taken to social media again to speak out against it.

Kanye West slams Kim over North's latest TikTok video. Picture: @kanyewest via Instagram, @kimandnorth via TikTok, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Kanye called out Kim over the new TikTok video. He shared a screenshot of the clip, alongside a caption that also exposed the name of North's school: "I told y'all before about this TikTok stuff. Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl.

"Leftists don't want fathers to have no say in our children's lives. I don't want my kids at godless [school name]. I got a voice and I'm not having this."

Kanye also spoke further in a video he shared on social media, saying: "Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim. I told her to stop antagonising me with this TikTok thing. I said it's never again. I am her father. I know y'all don't respect fathers and the the idea of family...I said I'm not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say so."

In another video, Kanye added: "I just look at my daughter, full makeup, singing she’s in love with an emo girl on TikTok and I didn’t have no say or approval. 'Hey, what do you think? Do you think this would be cool or not?'"

He continued: "I'm the one that made them cool. But then I'm not asked what's cool for my actual children, in America. Like, nah man."

It now seems like the 'Emo Girl' TikTok has been removed from Kim and North's profile.

Earlier this month, Kim and North's TikTok account was also briefly deleted from the platform but returned a few days later. Since Kanye began speaking out again North's presence on the app, the duo have stopped posting as frequently as they did before.

Will North ever be allowed to share her creativity with the world on TikTok again? Who knows...

