Kanye West slams Khloe Kardashian for posting photo of 4-year-old Chicago looking "too grown"

By Jazmin Duribe

"These pics bother me. A little girl should not be subject to filter use or make-up."

Kanye West has said that his daughter Chicago, four, looks "too grown" in photos taken with her aunt Khloé Kardashian.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently in the process of getting a divorce and so far Kanye seems to have taken issue with some of Kim Kardashian's parenting decisions. Kanye has publicly slammed Kim for allowing their eldest daughter, eight-year-old North, to wear lipstick and have a TikTok account.

Now, Kanye believes that his daughter Chicago is looking "too grown" for his liking.

Kanye West slams Khloe Kardashian for posting photo of 4-year-old Chicago looking "too grown". Picture: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Netflix, @khloekardashian via Instagram

On Saturday (FEB 19), Khloé Kardashian shared a number of images from her "girls day" with Chicago and her daughter True Thompson. On Instagram Stories, Khloe posted two selfies with Chicago in the car.

In one image, Chicago is smiling happily and in the second she's pouting along with her aunt Khloe. Now it does look a little like Chicago is wearing make up in the photos but it could also be an Instagram filter.

Kanye reposted the photos, which had been shared via a fan account, alongside the caption: "These pics are too grown looking for my little girl." He has since deleted the image.

Fans had a mixed reaction to Kanye's comments in a discussion about the post on Reddit. One person said: "Men referring to their daughters as looking too grown literally makes my skin CRAWL."

Another added: "Yeah… Kanye ain't wrong here. These pics bother me. A little girl should not be subject to filter use or make-up. Let the damn kid be a kid and enjoy their childhood without starting to chip away at their confidence." A third user agreed, commenting: "As a parent, he has the right to be concerned but if that was the case then he should have texted Khloe privately instead of posting it on the internet."

And another quipped: "I wish he would stop publicly bullying his female children."

When it comes to his girls, Kanye is known for being the stricter parent. When he was still with Kim, she admitted that she had got "in trouble" with Kanye for allowing North to wear lipstick for special events. Kim then revealed that Kanye had banned their children from wearing makeup until they're teenagers.

