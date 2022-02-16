Kanye West apologises for "harassing" Kim Kardashian after leaking their private text messages

By Jazmin Duribe

Kanye recently sent Kim a truck full of roses for Valentine's Day to win her back.

Kanye West has taken accountability for his "jarring" now-deleted Instagram posts towards his ex Kim Kardashian.

As you know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently in the process of getting a divorce, but the rapper has been desperately trying to get his family back together.

Kanye has made several Instagram posts about Kim, encouraging his fans to scream "KIMYE FOREVER" at her current boyfriend Pete Davidson, sharing doctored film posters of Pete and leaking private messages between himself and Kim, who has been scared for Pete's safety. He even sent Kim a truck full of roses for Valentine's Day in a desperate attempt to win her back.

Kanye West apologises for "harassing" Kim Kardashian after leaking their private text messages. Picture: Alamy

In the messages, sent from "Kim Other Phone", she called out Kanye for his posts. She wrote: "U are creating a dangerous and scary environment. Someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault."

Kanye then urged his followers not to harm Pete and Kim sent another message thanking him, which read: "There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn't have to be." Then, in another screenshot Kim asked why Kanye could not keep any of their conversations private. He replied: "Cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world. I'm your number one fan. Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!"

People have been criticising Kanye's behaviour and believe his frequent Instagram posts could be considered harassment. In fact, people are scared for Kim's mental health and her wellbeing.

Idc about Kim K at all. Pete Davidson has NEVER been funny to me. But there’s nothing funny about Kanye stalking, showing up places unannounced, threatening violence or showing obsessive behavior. That. Is. Not. Love. That shit can be real life terrifying. — ϲҽӏíղe pҽօղ, Complaint Dept. (@WhineAndWineMe) February 15, 2022

I can’t believe Kanye West is harassing Kim Kardashian right in front of our eyes, and it’s all a joke to you guys. — Malome James (@LethaboMakgoba) February 15, 2022

I feel no affinity towards Kim Kardashian in the slightest. However I feel that the way that Kanye is posting/talking about her is extremely harmful. — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) February 15, 2022

You're excusing Kanye West behavior because you don't like Kim Kardashian is extremely disturbing. Since when is it cool for a woman and kids to be emotionally, mentally, physically abused or even killed just because you don't like them. This mentality empowers abusers. Stop it. — 👑 Mr. Weeks 👑 (@WonderKing82) February 11, 2022

Everyone understands that if Kim Kardashian was doing the same shit that Kanye is doing right now, y’all would be calling her psychotic and insane, right? — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) February 14, 2022

Now, in a new Instagram post, Kanye has acknowledged that he's taken things a little too far. He wrote: "I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication.

"I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability.

He continued: "I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

