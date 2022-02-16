Kanye West apologises for "harassing" Kim Kardashian after leaking their private text messages

16 February 2022, 11:49

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Kanye recently sent Kim a truck full of roses for Valentine's Day to win her back.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West has taken accountability for his "jarring" now-deleted Instagram posts towards his ex Kim Kardashian.

As you know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently in the process of getting a divorce, but the rapper has been desperately trying to get his family back together.

Kanye has made several Instagram posts about Kim, encouraging his fans to scream "KIMYE FOREVER" at her current boyfriend Pete Davidson, sharing doctored film posters of Pete and leaking private messages between himself and Kim, who has been scared for Pete's safety. He even sent Kim a truck full of roses for Valentine's Day in a desperate attempt to win her back.

READ MORE: Kanye West says no-one's ever heard a Machine Gun Kelly song before

Kanye West apologises for "harassing" Kim Kardashian after leaking their private text messages.
Kanye West apologises for "harassing" Kim Kardashian after leaking their private text messages. Picture: Alamy

In the messages, sent from "Kim Other Phone", she called out Kanye for his posts. She wrote: "U are creating a dangerous and scary environment. Someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault."

Kanye then urged his followers not to harm Pete and Kim sent another message thanking him, which read: "There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn't have to be." Then, in another screenshot Kim asked why Kanye could not keep any of their conversations private. He replied: "Cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world. I'm your number one fan. Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!"

People have been criticising Kanye's behaviour and believe his frequent Instagram posts could be considered harassment. In fact, people are scared for Kim's mental health and her wellbeing.

Now, in a new Instagram post, Kanye has acknowledged that he's taken things a little too far. He wrote: "I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication.

"I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability.

He continued: "I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

WATCH: Cheryl Hole reacts to Baga Chipz and Jujubee backlash on Drag Race UK vs The World

Latest Celebrity News

Sydney Sweeney says casting director told her she'd never be on a TV show

Sydney Sweeney says she was told she'd never be on a TV show because she didn’t have the "right look”

News

Kanye West says no-one's ever heard a Machine Gun Kelly song before.

Kanye West says no-one's ever heard a Machine Gun Kelly song before
Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian addresses accusation that she promotes unrealistic beauty standards
Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike make it Instagram official with kiss photo

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike make it Instagram official with kiss photo

Euphoria

Adele at G-A-Y

Everyone is losing it over drunk Adele pole dancing at G-A-Y

Kim Kardashian accused of appropriating Black culture with new Vogue cover.

Kim Kardashian accused of appropriating Black culture with new Vogue cover

Trending on PopBuzz

Shane Dawson is launching a new podcast and it won't be "offensive".

Shane Dawson is launching a new podcast and it won't be "offensive"

YouTubers

Zendaya says filming Euphoria season 2 was "f---ing brutal"

Zendaya says filming Euphoria season 2 was "f---ing brutal"

Euphoria

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria

Is Dylan O'Brien in the Teen Wolf movie reboot cast?

Dylan O'Brien reportedly not returning for Teen Wolf movie as revival cast is revealed

News

Apple Music Replay 2022: How to find your most played songs and artists of the year so far (2)

Apple Music Replay 2022: How to find your most played songs and artists of the year so far

News

Drag Race UK vs The World Jimbo Jujubee Lemon Mo Hart

Jimbo, Jujubee, Lemon and Mo Heart take on The Most Impossible Drag Race Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

RuPaul's Drag Race