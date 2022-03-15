Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian is trying to "gaslight" him

By Jazmin Duribe

Kanye has been accusing Kim of stopping him from seeing their four kids – North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West has accused Kim Kardashian of "gaslighting" him.

On Sunday (Mar 13), Kanye shared several posts on Instagram criticising Kim and accusing her of "antagonising" him by allowing their eight-year-old daughter North on TikTok. He also alleged that Kim has not allowed him to bring their four children – North, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two – to Sunday Service.

Kim has since denied this and urged him to "please stop with this narrative". Apparently, Kanye had actually picked the kids up for school that morning. She commented on his Instagram post: "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."

READ MORE: Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian is “antagonising” him with North’s ‘Emo Girl’ TikTok video

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian is trying to "gaslight" him. Picture: PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images, E!

As well as publicly feuding with his estranged wife, the 'Eazy' rapper has been going back and forth with her boyfriend Pete Davidson too. In text messages, which were shared by Pete's friend Dave Sirus, Kanye and Pete went back and forth over Kanye's continued criticism of him online.

Pete sent Kanye a photo from Kim's bed and called him an "internet bitch boy". He also invited Kanye to meet him to work things out and urged him to seek professional help, however, Kanye refused and invited him to his Sunday Service.

Now in a number of new Instagram posts, Kanye has accused Kim of gaslighting him. In response to Kim's Instagram comment, which was posted by OK magazine, Kanye wrote: "What do you mean wild claims ???? My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God. My family has been broken. My name has been dragged and dropped.

"The boyfriend been trying to play with me since SNL skits I was called a stalker by random has beens. There’s multiple attempts to gas light me. SKETE called this 'legally single' person my wife I am not ramped up I successfully avoided doing anything that would give them reason to put a restraining order on me."

He added: "She think it’s funny to try to drive me over the edge but I didn’t let them. Y’all can’t judge my state of wellbeing based on the amount of times I leave an Instagram post up or me using my platform to ensure that I stay consistent in my children’s lives. A lot of baby mamas play like this across the world. But nobody finna play with me or my children. I know that Kim and SKETE are pawns in a bigger game. Lord forgive them I made those videos because she ignored my text about bringing my children to church then had her boyfriend text me and brag about being in bed with 'my wife'. Then tell me 'he could help me'."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Picture: @kanyewest via Instagram

Then, in another article from Perez Hilton's website titled "Kim Kardashian Lashes Out At Kanye West Over His Latest Lies!", Kanye added: "What did I lie about? I am 'allowed' to see my kids YALL soooo mad that I can’t be written off as abuser or a stalker. YALL soooo mad that SKETE showed who he really is Right before the Hulu trailer dropped I’m not a bad guy Kim’s not a bad person. Kids want parents to stay together but Hulu needed a new narrative."

And in response to an US Weekly article, Kanye said: "Us weekly My kids were not allowed to come to Sunday Service. This the fifth time she did this. Trying to gas light me. What the hell is wrong with you godless people. She say I took my kids to school and y’all forget that she just didn’t let my kids come to church?"

In another post, he continued: "This is the post I was bashed for. Tell me how to be the best dad when the mom is trying to shit on you after not letting you see your kids. And I love how I have no celebrity 'friends' that will speak up on my behalf YALL just watching OK cool."

Kanye has also been sharing messages of support from his famous friends, including rapper The Game, who sent him a problematic message of support saying North was being used against him because she's a girl and his female children pull on his "heartstrings" more than his male children.

Kanye West and The Game. Picture: @kanyewest via Instagram

Kim has not responded to the latest gaslighting accusation, but we'll update you if she does.