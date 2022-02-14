Kanye West says no-one's ever heard a Machine Gun Kelly song before

By Jazmin Duribe

Kanye West has also been insulting Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi…

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West has dissed Pete Davidson's best friend Machine Gun Kelly in several Instagram posts.

As you know, Kanye is currently in the process of divorcing Kim Kardashian. Kim actually filed for divorce back in January 2021 but the process has been delayed because Kanye reportedly refuses to progress with the divorce. Kim has since moved on with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, but Kanye (who is dating actress Julia Fox) wants his family back together.

On Sunday (Feb 13), Kanye West slammed a number of celebrities in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts. In one post he called Pete Davidson, who is dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, a "dickhead". He also called him "Hillary Clinton's ex-boyfriend" because Pete has a tattoo of her.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish claps back at Kanye West after he demands she apologises to Travis Scott

Kanye West says no-one's ever heard a Machine Gun Kelly song before. Picture: PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images, Alamy

Now, Pete's best friend Machine Gun Kelly has been caught in the crossfire too. Kanye shared a Fight Night poster of him against Pete, alongside the caption: "This ain’t about Skete [Pete], people. It’s about selling y’all a narrative. Skete just playing his part in Frozen 3 – except it’s not in the theaters. This time, it’s on Daily Mail. Tell Bob and the entire Disney staff you wasted your money on Star Wars and Marvel — because even though it makes money, you will never control the high schools."

He added: "No one's ever heard a Machine Gun Kelly song, Bob."

Kanye then shared a screenshot of Pete and Machine Gun Kelly in their underwear from their Calvin Klein Instagram Live. He captioned the post: "NO, YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN."

This was in reference to a text message he had allegedly received from Pete. The message read: "I'd never get in the way of your children... I do hope one day I can meet them and we can all be friends."

Messy!

Kanye West Instagram. Picture: @kanyewest via Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly hasn't responded to Kanye's Instagram rant, but we will update you if he does.