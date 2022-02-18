Kanye West slams Pete Davidson for joking about his mental health

By Jazmin Duribe

Kanye West has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West has called out Pete Davidson for a 2018 Saturday Night Live skit about his mental health.

ICYMI, Kanye isn't Pete's biggest fan right now. Pete is currently dating Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and the 'Praise God' rapper is desperate to win her back. Kanye has called out Pete (or "Skete" as he calls him) several times on Instagram, so much so that people have been calling it "harassment" and Kim said she was scared for Pete's safety. Kanye has since apologised, however, he's back on Instagram yet again.

On Thursday (Feb 17), Kanye followed Pete's new Instagram account. He then posted the now-viral SNL skit from 2018, which saw Pete talk about Kanye's mental health, shortly after Kanye had appeared on the show and decided to rant about former US President Donald Trump while wearing a MAGA hat.

Kanye West slams Pete Davidson for joking about his mental health. Picture: Alamy, NBC

In the skit, Pete said: "Kanye, I know you're like, 'Yo, this is the real me, I'm off the meds.' Take 'em! There's no shame in the medicine game, I'm on 'em! It's great! Take them, there's nothing wrong with taking them."

He added: "Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass. I'm quoting my therapist, my mum, and my mailman." Pete then puts on a MAGA-style hat that says "Make Kanye 2006 again".

Kanye shared a screenshot of Pete in the hat, alongside the caption: "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?" He also shared the SNL video, and added: "This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him. This is not harassment, this is payback."

It would seem no-one is safe either because Kanye then posted a photo of celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, alongside the caption: "I have a direct question for Mario Armando Lavandeira, Jr. Do you think jokes about mental health are funny?"

Kanye has since deleted the Instagram posts, but Pete has been open about being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder aged 23, after being "in and out" of mental health facilities since he was nine year old.

In an interview for Variety, Pete said: "I got diagnosed with BPD [borderline personality disorder] a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it. Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better."