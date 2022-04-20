The Kardashians are being roasted over their courtroom sketches from Blac Chyna trial

20 April 2022, 16:09

By Katie Louise Smith

"This sketch artist straight up does not like the Kardashians."

The Kardashians are being roasted on social media – but not because of anything they've done themselves. They're being roasted thanks to a new court room sketch that been released as part of their on-going case with Blac Chyna.

In case you didn't know, Blac Chyna is currently going up against the Kardashian family after filing a lawsuit over the axing of her E! reality series, Rob & Chyna, with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

The trial began earlier this week, with the jury selection taking place on Monday with Blac Chyna present alongside Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Sketches from the courtroom featuring both the Kardashians and Blac Chyna herself quickly made their way online, and it wasn't long before people began commenting on the way they were depicted in the illustrations.

Khloé, Kim, Kylie and Kris Jenner appear in court amid Blac Chyna lawsuit
Khloé, Kim, Kylie and Kris Jenner appear in court amid Blac Chyna lawsuit. Picture: Backgrid

The sketches went viral on Monday (Apr 18) after being shared by journalist and author Dave Quinn who wrote: "The courtroom sketches of Khloé, Kim, Kylie, Kris and Blac Chyna are ART."

Some have likened the sketches to old Disney concept art and fashion illustrations, while others have commented on the "unflattering" way the Kardashians – Kim and Kylie in particular – have been sketched.

"This sketch artist straight up does not like the Kardashians," one user wrote, with another adding, "How does Kylie and Kim look older than Kris!?"

A third user wrote: "the way the sketch artist drew the kardashians. slayed kris and chyna though."

A sketch of Blac Chyna, who was clad in a grey suit in real life but appeared to look like she was wearing a Dalmatian print in the sketch, was also released. People were much more positive towards her image, likening it to a fashion sketch from 2021's Cruella. One user wrote: "Getting this framed for the living room ngl."

The sketches were drawn by illustrator Mona Shafer Edwards, who has worked on sketches from 'courtroom' to 'fashion'.

Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashian family for $108 million, according to court documents obtained by Mail Online.

While Rob Kardashian's attorney has maintained their split is what caused their reality show to end after only one season, Blac Chyna has alleged that Kim, Khloe, Kris and Kylie, were responsible for the series ending. They have denied the allegations.

