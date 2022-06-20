The Kardashians slammed for including "fake" scene in finale

In the scene in question, Kim calls a family meeting to discuss the latest Tristan Thompson paternity drama.

People believe this Kardashians scene was filmed months after it actually happened and it's mind blowing.

In the dramatic season finale, we finally got to see Khloe Kardashian's heartbreaking reaction to finding out now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had cheated on her (again) and fathered a baby boy with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

Now, this all happened around December and production managed to catch the moment everyone found out. In one scene, Khloe sobs down the phone to her sister Kim Kardashian, who decides it's time to call an emergency family meeting.

So Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey gather to discuss what happened and share their concerns for Khloe, who has decided to not turn up because she's still reeling from the news. "I don’t want her to get to a place where she doesn’t have anybody to talk to because she feels like she has to be strong," Kris says.

Kim then says that she wants Khloe to make sure she attends The Kardashians promotional shoot in December. However, internet detectives have found out that the family meeting in question was actually filmed on January 31 – nearly two months after Tristan's paternity scandal became public knowledge.

People noticed that Kourtney had been pictured by paparazzi in Malibu wearing exactly the same outfit, the same hairstyle and nail colour that she was wearing in the scene on January 31. That means Khloe had already completed the photoshoot when the meeting was filmed and that the whole thing was staged to make it look like it happened straight after the paternity news broke.

The timeline discrepancies have been discussed on Reddit and people have slammed Hulu for adding in these fake moments. "This timeline is chaotic I’m over it. why even put out the season if it was gonna be edited so poorly," one person on Reddit wrote.

Others noted that no-one seemed shocked at the news. In fact, everyone was all a little "emotionless" probably because of the time that had passed.

One person said: "Explains why they were so emotionless about it all. I wish they had stuck to a real timeline rather than jumble it around to have a good final episode. Do better Hulu."

Another agreed: "The meeting was so emotionless. This news was truly shocking and to have them all together was so fake."

This hasn't been the first time the Kardashians have been caught staging moments, though. The family were accused of including a "fake" scene featuring Kendall Jenner in a another episode of their Hulu series in order to avoid addressing the Astroworld controversy.

