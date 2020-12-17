Kat Von D reveals reason behind controversial blackout tattoo

By Jazmin Duribe

"Feels so good to finally cover up so many of the tattoos I got back when I used to drink. Those tattoos meant nothing to me but landmarks in dark times."

We all know Kat Von D for her collection of unique tattoos and now the former Kat Von D Beauty CEO (now KVD Vegan Beauty) has explained the reason behind her new blackout tattoo, after adding another one to her collection.

On Tuesday (Dec 15), Kat shared a video of her new ink on Instagram, which covered her right forearm. The tattooist and Miami Ink star left only a portrait of her father visible. Kat revealed that she got the blackout design to conceal older tattoos that she got when she used to drink. She is now 13 years sober.

She wrote: "Feels so good to finally cover up so many of the tattoos I got back when I used to drink. Those tattoos meant nothing to me but landmarks in dark times, and I’m so lucky to have the best blackout artist @hoode215 cover them up for me! Now my arm looks so nice and clean, and the portrait of my Father stands out even more."

READ MORE: Kat Von D defends her "terrible" new blackout tattoo following backlash

Kat Von D reveals reason behind controversial blackout tattoo. Picture: @thekatvond via Instagram

Kat, who received backlash in 2019 for another blackout arm tattoo, then urged her fans not to criticise her decision. She continued: "Before anyone feels inspired to negatively criticize my tattoo, please remember that not everyone connects with the same things. I’ve been tattooing well over 2 decades and have seen so many tattoos in my lifetime that I personally would never get, yet feel happy for the wearer because it means something to them.

"I don’t think there should be room for criticism when it comes to self expression, and a tattoo is personal to the person wearing it. So thank you ahead of time for being respectful. Much love."

In the comment section, Kat told a fan that she tried to remove her older tattoos through lasering, but it would have damaged her skin to have them fully removed. She said: "I actually did try lasering a few times and sadly they were just either too dark or had layers upon layers of tattoos that would have been too hard on my skin to remove. But I also love the simplistic look of this so it was a win-win."

She also told another fan that she wouldn't be getting an ignorant-style tattoo anytime soon. According to PopSugar, an ignorant tattoo "has clear connotations to old school prison tattoos, Russian tattoos, and other underground practices that mark the beginning of modern-day tattooing before it got mainstream. The style is characterized by humourous, cartoon-like or graffiti-inspired images without colour". In response to a fan who asked if that would be next, she simply replied: "Fuck no."

What do you think about blackout tattoos? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!