Keke Palmer claps back at trolls for calling her "ugly" with no makeup

By Sam Prance

"I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like."

Keke Palmer has shut down people who made fun of her appearance after a photo of her without makeup went viral online.

Keke Palmer's career keeps going from strength to strength. This year alone, she's received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Emerald Hayward in Nope, she's appeared as a judge on Legendary and she recently hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time ever. On top of that, Keke has just announced that she's pregnant with her first child. Baby, it's Keke Palmer!

However, in spite of Keke's many iconic achievements, trolls still try to bring her down. Now, she's clapped back at people who called her ugly without makeup in the most iconic way.

Keke Palmer claps back at trolls for calling her "ugly" without makeup. Picture: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Refinery29's Unbothered, @dvulton

Shortly after Keke announced that she was pregnant, her boyfriend Darius Jackson tweeted a photo of them together. In the image, Keke and Darius can been seen look cute together, smiling and cuddling. It's adorable and fans couldn't get enough of it. However, that didn't stop trolls from making negative comments about Keke's appearance without makeup.

In response to the hateful remarks, Keke then tweeted: "I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like."

Keke ended by writing: "I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me."

I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me. 🤣🤣🤣 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) December 6, 2022

Keke? Ugly?! Never heard of that emotion.