Kelly Osbourne says people who criticise Ozempic are just "pissed off they can't afford it"

16 February 2024, 16:18

Selena Gomez opens up about her weight fluctuation

By Sam Prance

In the sense that...

Kelly Osbourne is facing backlash after suggesting that the reason why people hate Ozempic is because they can't afford it.

There's no denying that Ozempic is one of the most controversial drugs in Hollywood. The medication was originally created for people with type 2 diabetes and it is prescribed to manage blood sugar levels. However, in recent years, celebrities who don't have type 2 diabetes have begun taking Ozempic to lose weight and the drug has become more difficult to get.

Now, Kelly Osbourne has addressed the surge in celebrities taking Ozempic but she is being criticised for her comments.

Kelly Osbourne says people who criticise Ozempic are just "pissed off they can&squot;t afford it"
Kelly Osbourne says people who criticise Ozempic are just "pissed off they can't afford it". Picture: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images, Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Discussing celebrities who take Ozempic with E! News, Kelly said: "I think it's amazing and I think it's great for them. There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out. People hate on it because they want to do it."

Kelly then added: "The people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive but it eventually won't be because it works."

People then began criticising Kelly for ignoring the fact that many diabetic people are criticising the trend because they can no longer get hold of the medication they need.

One person tweeted: "actually i think it’s mostly the diabetic people who can’t access their medication because everyone else is using it as get skinny quick fix but ok."

Another wrote: "Rich ppl have easy access to healthy food options, personal trainers and chefs but they choose to take Ozempic that’s not meant for them and causing shortages for those who truly need them."

As it stands, Kelly is yet to respond to the backlash to her remarks. Discussing her own weight loss with E! News, she said: "I had gestational diabetes when I was pregnant so I didn't eat what I wanted to. I was scared that I would make my baby too overweight. I was on a diet from there and then after I had the baby, I just continued the diet and a lot more steps."

She continued: "And I'm telling you having a baby is a constant workout. It's exhausting. My arms are so much stronger than I could have ever thought that they would have become."

