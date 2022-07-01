Kendall Jenner fans defend her after she's 'slut-shamed' over rumoured Devin Booker split
1 July 2022, 14:51
"Listen, not a KJ fan…but this is misogynistic and gross."
Kendall Jenner fans are defending her after a sexist comment from a former professional basketball player ignited backlash.
Last week, reports emerged that Kendall and her boyfriend Devin Booker had unexpectedly split after two years of dating to focus on their careers. A source told Page Six: "While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall’s career also dominates her life." But only a few days later, paparazzi caught the couple smiling, laughing and sharing a kiss.
In response to the alleged breakup, ex-basketball player Andrew Bogut tweeted: "With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home.
"Which team will snap up @KendallJenner?? Solid talent, versatile. ?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self-promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up."
Blatant sexism aside, the tweet was just incredibly icky. Unsurprisingly, Kendall's fans decided to chew him up online. One person tweeted: "Oh this is gross…"
Another added: "Listen, not a KJ fan…but this is mysoginistic and gross. Also- if that is what a 'banged up body' looks like- someone come back over me with their truck. Fuck this guy.."
You are married with kids and too old to be tweeting weird shit like this… https://t.co/kPScfYYjxL— UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) June 28, 2022
I’m no Kardashian/Jenner clan fan but this is mad disrespectful and uncalled for. Bogut always been a weirdo. https://t.co/ufIzY8Gu1w— Ceenal (@Ceeeeenal) June 28, 2022
Fucking sexist!— booken (@kendallxdevin) June 30, 2022
She won't want you, bastard.
Imagine being like this... ew 🤢 https://t.co/NrhPawDogG
oh this is gross… https://t.co/et8pdMzJHc— yas✨ (@yazzzattack) June 28, 2022
It's her choice to date whoever she wants. And men like you do the exact same thing but i don't see your stupid ass slut shaming them. Double standard oshi! Thunder fire you! https://t.co/gt12Qgi7Hz— Shollz . ❤ (@Shollz2) June 25, 2022
You 37 and tweeting a woman like this? LMAOOO she prolly curved buddy https://t.co/lG5tGldC8j— Eddy🥷🏾 (@eddy23_x) June 28, 2022
you’re a grown man talking like this. corny. https://t.co/6E4LfkBM2C— Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) June 28, 2022
Listen, not a KJ fan…but this is mysoginistic and gross. Also- if that is what a “banged up body” looks like- someone come back over me with their truck. Fuck this guy. https://t.co/JcWuB4nMSx— 🌹Mannie🌹 (@MAnnie3283) June 29, 2022
After getting absolutely annihilated online, Andrew actually decided to double down on his comments.
He tweeted: "I would like to formally apologize for this tweet. My scout take forgot to include the elite level of rebounding. I will do better in the future."
Kendall is yet to respond to Andrew's comment but we will update you if she does.
