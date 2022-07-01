Kendall Jenner fans defend her after she's 'slut-shamed' over rumoured Devin Booker split

1 July 2022, 14:51

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Listen, not a KJ fan…but this is misogynistic and gross."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kendall Jenner fans are defending her after a sexist comment from a former professional basketball player ignited backlash.

Last week, reports emerged that Kendall and her boyfriend Devin Booker had unexpectedly split after two years of dating to focus on their careers. A source told Page Six: "While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall’s career also dominates her life." But only a few days later, paparazzi caught the couple smiling, laughing and sharing a kiss.

In response to the alleged breakup, ex-basketball player Andrew Bogut tweeted: "With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home.

"Which team will snap up @KendallJenner?? Solid talent, versatile. ?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self-promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up."

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner threatens to block people making comments about her toes

Kendall Jenner defended over Andrew Bogut&squot;s "gross" tweet
Kendall Jenner defended over Andrew Bogut's "gross" tweet. Picture: Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Alamy

Blatant sexism aside, the tweet was just incredibly icky. Unsurprisingly, Kendall's fans decided to chew him up online. One person tweeted: "Oh this is gross…"

Another added: "Listen, not a KJ fan…but this is mysoginistic and gross. Also- if that is what a 'banged up body' looks like- someone come back over me with their truck. Fuck this guy.."

After getting absolutely annihilated online, Andrew actually decided to double down on his comments.

He tweeted: "I would like to formally apologize for this tweet. My scout take forgot to include the elite level of rebounding. I will do better in the future."

Kendall is yet to respond to Andrew's comment but we will update you if she does.

Read more Kendall Jenner stories here:

WATCH: Javon Walton Wants To Play Iron Man And Join the MCU

Latest Celebrity News

Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson's son Bronx looks so grown up now and I feel ancient

Ashlee Simpson shares rare photo of her and Pete Wentz's son Bronx and he's all grown up
Ezra Miller hit with more allegations after woman they allegedly choked breaks silence

Ezra Miller hit with more allegations after woman they allegedly choked breaks silence
Maya Hawke says "Fuck the Supreme Court" in response to Roe v. Wade ruling

Maya Hawke says she "wouldn't exist" if her mum Uma Thurman wasn't able to get a safe abortion as a teen
Chris Pratt claims he's "not a religious person" and denies having ever attended the controversial Hillsong Church.

Chris Pratt claims he's "not a religious person"

Machine Gun Kelly reveals why he smashed a champagne glass in his own face

Machine Gun Kelly left covered in blood after smashing champagne glass in his own face
Landon Barker

Landon Barker: 14 facts about Travis Barker's son you need to know

Trending on PopBuzz

Does Eddie die in Stranger Things 4? Here's what happens to him in Volume 2

Does Eddie die in Stranger Things 4? Here's what happens to him in Volume 2

Stranger Things

Is Max dead in Stranger Things 4? Her Volume 2 ending explained

What happens to Max in Stranger Things 4? Her Volume 2 ending explained

Stranger Things

Umbrella Academy showrunner rewrote all of season 3 after Elliot Page came out as trans

Umbrella Academy season 3 was completely rewritten after Elliot Page came out as trans

The Umbrella Academy

Conan Gray paints a self-portrait

Conan Gray finally met his idol Lorde and the story is too relatable | PopBuzz Meets

Features

Does Will Byers come out as gay in Stranger Things 4? Here's what he says to Mike in Volume 2

Does Will Byers come out as gay in Stranger Things 4? Here's what he says to Mike in Volume 2

Stranger Things

Who dies in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2? All the deaths revealed

Who dies in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2? All the deaths revealed

Stranger Things