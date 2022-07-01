Kendall Jenner fans defend her after she's 'slut-shamed' over rumoured Devin Booker split

By Jazmin Duribe

"Listen, not a KJ fan…but this is misogynistic and gross."

Kendall Jenner fans are defending her after a sexist comment from a former professional basketball player ignited backlash.

Last week, reports emerged that Kendall and her boyfriend Devin Booker had unexpectedly split after two years of dating to focus on their careers. A source told Page Six: "While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall’s career also dominates her life." But only a few days later, paparazzi caught the couple smiling, laughing and sharing a kiss.

In response to the alleged breakup, ex-basketball player Andrew Bogut tweeted: "With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home.

"Which team will snap up @KendallJenner?? Solid talent, versatile. ?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self-promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up."

Kendall Jenner defended over Andrew Bogut's "gross" tweet. Picture: Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Alamy

Blatant sexism aside, the tweet was just incredibly icky. Unsurprisingly, Kendall's fans decided to chew him up online. One person tweeted: "Oh this is gross…"

Another added: "Listen, not a KJ fan…but this is mysoginistic and gross. Also- if that is what a 'banged up body' looks like- someone come back over me with their truck. Fuck this guy.."

You are married with kids and too old to be tweeting weird shit like this… https://t.co/kPScfYYjxL — UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) June 28, 2022

I’m no Kardashian/Jenner clan fan but this is mad disrespectful and uncalled for. Bogut always been a weirdo. https://t.co/ufIzY8Gu1w — Ceenal (@Ceeeeenal) June 28, 2022

Fucking sexist!



She won't want you, bastard.



Imagine being like this... ew 🤢 https://t.co/NrhPawDogG — booken (@kendallxdevin) June 30, 2022

It's her choice to date whoever she wants. And men like you do the exact same thing but i don't see your stupid ass slut shaming them. Double standard oshi! Thunder fire you! https://t.co/gt12Qgi7Hz — Shollz . ❤ (@Shollz2) June 25, 2022

You 37 and tweeting a woman like this? LMAOOO she prolly curved buddy https://t.co/lG5tGldC8j — Eddy🥷🏾 (@eddy23_x) June 28, 2022

you’re a grown man talking like this. corny. https://t.co/6E4LfkBM2C — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) June 28, 2022

Listen, not a KJ fan…but this is mysoginistic and gross. Also- if that is what a “banged up body” looks like- someone come back over me with their truck. Fuck this guy. https://t.co/JcWuB4nMSx — 🌹Mannie🌹 (@MAnnie3283) June 29, 2022

After getting absolutely annihilated online, Andrew actually decided to double down on his comments.

He tweeted: "I would like to formally apologize for this tweet. My scout take forgot to include the elite level of rebounding. I will do better in the future."

Kendall is yet to respond to Andrew's comment but we will update you if she does.

