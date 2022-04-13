Kendall Jenner says Kris Jenner is always 'pressuring' her to have a baby

By Katie Louise Smith

"She'll just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time!' And I'm just like, 'Is this not up to me at any point?'"

If you're a fan of the Kardashians, you'll know that Kendall Jenner is the only member of the family who does not currently have any children.

The 26-year-old has spoken in the past about wanting to have kids when she's ready to do so. In a profile with Vogue back in 2018, Kendall told the publication at the time that she was "ready to wait," adding, "I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29."

The storyline also popped in the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Kendall opened up about wanting kids "badly, soon" after she thought about it during the pandemic.

Kendall's mother Kris Jenner has also been dropping hints that she really, really wants Kendall to give her another grandchild for a while now. And in a new sit down interview with E! Online, Kendall confessed that Kris is the one member of the family who pressures her the most into thinking about starting a family with boyfriend Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner says Kris Jenner texts her with 'reminders' for her to have a baby. Picture: Karwai Tang/Getty Images, @kendalljenner via Instagram, Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment via Getty Images

"Mom. 100% my mom," Kendall said in the interview about who piles on the most baby pressure. "She will just randomly like, text... Mom and Kylie, but she'll just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time!' And I'm just like, 'Is this not up to me at any point?' Like..."

Kris then adds: "Just your friendly reminder!"

In a different interview with Extra, Kris' recent comments from her interview with Ellen DeGeneres where she said it would be "nice" if Kendall gave her her 12th grandchild were brought up, and Kendall responded.

“It’s not a yes — I’m indifferent. I’m just very [much] living day by day. But I do get baby fever a lot of the time,” Kendall said. “Especially with [Kylie’s] newborn... I hang out with all of them, and I’m like, 'It would be so fun to have one too'. But, I’m chilling. I’m just living life right now as a free bird."

Kendall Jenner jokes "still no kids" on Instagram Stories. Picture: @kendalljenner via Instagram

In case you needed a reminder, there's currently 11 Kardashian grandchildren in total.

Kourtney has three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope and Reign. (She also revealed in the trailer for the new Kardashian series that she and Travis Barker are trying to have a baby.)

Kim has four children with ex Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Khloé has a daughter, True, with ex Tristan Thompson. Rob has one daughter, Dream, with ex Blac Chyna. And Kylie has two children with partner Travis Scott: Stormi and a baby boy, formerly known as Wolf. (Kylie has not yet revealed her son's name yet.)

Kendall is currently dating basketball player Devin Booker and the pair have reportedly been together since 2020. While the pair don't have any kids, Kendall can often be seen enjoying her 'Cool Aunt' status on Instagram as she hangs out with her nieces and nephews.

