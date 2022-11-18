Kendall Jenner is expecting a baby horse via surrogate

By Sam Prance

Kendall Jenner asked for "horse sperm" for her birthday last year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kendall Jenner has revealed that she is now expecting a baby horse via surrogate on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Fans of the Kardashians will already know that Kendall Jenner often faces pressure from her mum, Kris Jenner, to have kids like her sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie. Talking to E! Online, Kendall said: "She'll just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time!' And I'm just like, 'Is this not up to me at any point?' Like..."

Well, while Kendall may not be pregnant or having a child just yet, she's said that she is expecting her first baby horse.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner opens up about being “extremely overworked” when she was younger

Kendall Jenner is expecting a baby horse via surrogate. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage, @kendalljenner via Instagram

This week's episode of The Kardashians (Nov 17) focuses on the Met Gala and, while Kendall is getting ready for the event, she suddenly shouts: "Oh my God, I'm having a baby!" Kendall then explains that the baby in question is actually a baby horse. Not only that but Kendall's horse isn't having the baby. Kendall has arranged for her to have it via surrogate.

Speaking to her glam squad, Kendall says: "I just got the news it took. They just texted me that we have an embryo!" She then reveals that her hairstylist Jen Atkin got her "horse sperm" as a birthday present last year. Jen really wanted to get Kendall "something great" for her birthday and Kendall asked for "horse sperm" so she could have a foal.

In a confessional, Kendall added that the sperm was taken from an Olympian "stud". She said: "Like mine was an Olympian. Do you think I didn’t think this through? Only Olympians around here."

So there we have it. Just when you think you've seen it all on The Kardashians, they add... horse eugenics (?) to the mix.

Read more Kendall Jenner stories here: