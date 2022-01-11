Kendall Jenner addresses backlash to "disrespectful" dress she wore to friend's wedding

By Jazmin Duribe

In November, Kendall wore a racy cut-out Monôt dress to her friend Lauren Perez's wedding reception.

Remember the time Kendall Jenner rocked up to her friend's wedding in that cut-out dress and the internet tore her apart for it?! Well, she's now addressed it.

ICYMI, back in November 2021 Kendall attended the wedding of close friend Lauren Perez and her now-husband David Waltzer. It was quite a star-studded affair with famous faces like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid also in attendance at the romantic beach nuptials.

Kendall wore a simple slip dress for the ceremony but for the wedding reception she slipped into a black Monôt dress. The floor-length gown featured some dangerous cut-out pieces that revealed her belly button and was seemingly held together by a hope and a prayer.

Kendall Jenner. Picture: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, @kendalljenner via Instagram

While Kendall looked absolutely breathtaking in the dress, the internet accused the supermodel of attempting to upstage the bride. Some even labelled it "disrespectful" and branded her a "pick me girl" (a woman whose sole goal is that she gets picked by a man).

Kendall didn't address the criticism at the time, but she has now responded to the hate and revealed that Lauren herself even approved the gown.

To celebrate New Years, Lauren shared photos of her wedding on Instagram. Kendall was included in some of the snaps and there were several comments about her outfit (Lauren has now turned the comments off...)

In response to a comment about Kendall's dress, Lauren replied: "[KENDALL] LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!" Kendall then commented: "@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding."

Well, there you have it. Kendall's dress was actually bride approved.