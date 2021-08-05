Kendall Jenner sued for $1.8 million after allegedly breaching modelling contract

By Katie Louise Smith

A spokesperson for The Society Management responded to the lawsuit by saying: "This suit is without merit."

Kendall Jenner is facing a new lawsuit from Italian fashion brand Liu Jo, after the brand alleged that the supermodel 'breached an agreement' in their photoshoot contract.

In a report from The Fashion Law who detailed the court papers, Kendall was contractually bound to do two photoshoots for Liu Jo’s Spring/Summer 2020 and Fall/Winter 2020 campaigns – but she only did one. According to the suit, the deal was made in 2019, and Kendall was paid $1.35 million before completing her services.

Due to the pandemic, the second shoot (originally planned for March 2020) was delayed. Now, the brand claims that the second shoot never came to fruition because Kendall “failed to provide Liu Jo with definitive responses to [its] proposals” when alternative dates and locations for the second shoot were proposed.

Liu Jo is now seeking at least $1.8 million in damages.

Kendall Jenner is facing a lawsuit from Liu Jo for $1.8 million. Picture: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Proactiv

In the suit, Liu Jo contends that “by late September 2020, it became clear that Ms. Jenner had no intention to fulfil her obligations under the agreement by performing the second photoshoot [on a rescheduled date in] October 2020.”

The suit claims that Kendall and her team "ceased responding" to Liu Jo when asked to agree on the rescheduled dates in October. They say they were "consistently met with silence or rejection on the part of Ms. Jenner."

The suit also claims that Kendall's team said it would be "impossible" for her to travel to Italy in September 2020 for the proposed rescheduled shoot, but soon found out that she had travelled to the country during the same time period to perform a photoshoot with another Italian fashion designer.

On top of that, Liu Jo contends that Kendall "claimed that she was unable to travel to Italy due to her health concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic,” but was “at the same time…repeatedly reported to be violating CDC guidelines by engaging in multiple international non-essential trips and hosting large parties with her friends.”

The suit provides an LA Times article referring to Kendall's birthday party that took place in November 2020.

A spokesperson from The Society Management responded to The Fashion Law's request for comment, saying: "This suit is without merit. The Society Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfil an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic."

TMZ also reports that they were told that Kendall "has willingly offered to complete services honouring her commitments."

