The Kardashians accused of covering up Astroworld tragedy with "fake" Kendall Jenner scene

16 May 2022, 13:11

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"The Kardashians really faked the Kendall in Miami during Kris’ birthday plot… bc Kendall was in Houston w Kylie at the Astroworld travesty..."

The Kardashians have been accused of including a "fake" scene featuring Kendall Jenner in a recent episode of their Hulu show in order to avoid addressing the Astroworld controversy.

In November 2021, 10 people, including a nine-year-old boy, tragically lost their lives while hundreds more were injured following a crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas. Travis, who pledged to support the victims and their families, has since been hit with several lawsuits.

Travis' girlfriend Kylie Jenner attended the festival with their daughter four-year-old Stormi and sister Kendall Jenner. Following the event, Kendall and Kylie released statements expressing their sorrow over the tragedy.

But while Kendall and Kylie were at Astroworld, which took place on November 5, the rest of the family celebrated Kris Jenner's 66th birthday, also on November 5, at her new home in Calabasas.

The Kardashians accused of covering up Astroworld tragedy with "fake" Kendall Jenner scene.
The Kardashians accused of covering up Astroworld tragedy with "fake" Kendall Jenner scene. Picture: Hulu via Alamy, @kendalljenner via Instagram

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, we see Kris' birthday dinner take place and Kendall and Kylie were noticeably absent. While Kylie's absence isn't explained, it's suggested that Kendall missed the party because she was in Miami with Hailey Bieber.

In one scene, Kendall and Hailey get IV drips together in their Miami hotel. Kendall also calls her mother to ask about her birthday and about Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick being in attendance. "I love these little trips that we do, I’m just sad that I’m missing my mom’s birthday. I’ll be back to give her a nice birthday hug in a couple of days," Kendall said in a confessional.

However, Buzzfeed News reports that paparazzi photos show Kendall wasn't in Miami until November 12, a whole week later, and she would have known that Scott had attended the gathering by then.

People think the scene was filmed because Kendall was actually at Astroworld that night in Houston. Viewers were disgusted that the show not only failed to address the Astroworld tragedy, but it made it appear like Kendall was in a completely different place.

One viewer tweeted: "The reason the Kardashians’ Hulu show premiere was delayed 2 months is bc they chose to edit out every single thing about Astroworld and fudge the storylines like pretending Kendall was in Miami."

Another added: "We’re not stupid. We know Kendall was with Kylie and Travis in Houston during the Astroworld accident on Kris’s birthday. Don’t play it off like Kendall was in Miami the whole time."

Kendall hasn't addressed the speculation surrounding the scene and with The Kardashians is still airing weekly, so it's unclear if Astroworld will be addressed in future episodes.

