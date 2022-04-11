Kendall Jenner threatens to block people making comments about her toes

By Jazmin Duribe

Kim Kardashian's sixth toe has entered the chat…

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kendall Jenner has threatened to block anyone that dares comment on her toes – even her own family members.

The supermodel is known for being incredibly blessed in the toe department. In fact, people have been trolling her for years for her longer-than-average toes, which Kendall has previously referred to as "spider toes".

In a 2015 interview with Elle, Kendall claimed she has "the longest toes in the world". "They’re spider toes. They are. I have spider fingers, too!" she told the publication.

So when she recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing sandals, she immediately knew what was coming. She captioned the image: "I'm blocking all toe comments."

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner accused of promoting "irresponsible drinking" with tequila photo

Kendall Jenner threatens to block people making comments about her toes. Picture: Alamy, @kendalljenner via Instagram

Alas, Kendall's threat didn't stop her sisters from deciding to roast her in the comment section. Khloe Kardashian commented: "Hahahaha even from me??? I love your big ass toes." Kylie Jenner also chimed in: "I love them," next to loads of laughing face and foot emojis. And Kris Jenner kindly said: "God I love you."

Of course that invited other people to comment too. Someone said: "Put the dawgs away Kendall." Another person added: "Not me zooming in to see her toes now." And a third commented: "Don't be toe sensitive."

Kendall Jenner Comments. Picture: @kendalljenner via Instagram

Kendall isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner who has been trolled over their feet, though. There's long been a rumour that Kim Kardashian actually has six toes, which she has categorically denied.

In a 2020 Instagram video, Kim put the rumours to bed by wiggling all five of her toes on camera. She said: "Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild. But it's this, part of my foot, that when I wear a shoe just like this it like smashes down right here and in a picture. I don't know why, it looks like a sixth toe. I hope that answered my sixth toe question. Because I only have five toes on each foot."

Kylie Jenner has also had to film her feet on Instagram Stories, after photos of her much shorter middle toe went viral. "Okay, so everyone wants to come for my fucking toes. By the way I have cute ass feet," she explained.

"And I broke this middle toe in middle school. There's nothing you can do for a broken toe so I just had to let it heal how I wanted it to heal. When I flex this up this little guy he's just… out of place!"