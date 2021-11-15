Kendall Jenner called out for "upstaging" bride with outfit at friend's wedding

By Sam Prance

Kendall Jenner wore a cut-out Monôt dress to the event.

Kendall Jenner is facing backlash over a striking cut-out dress she recently wore to her close friend Lauren Perez's wedding.

Last week (Nov 12), social media influencer Lauren Perez got married to manager David Waltzer and multiple famous faces were in attendance. Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were all there to celebrate the romantic occasion, which saw Lauren wear a stunning silk taffeta dress. However, it was Kendall's choice of clothing that sent the internet ablaze.

People accused Kendall of making the cardinal sin of upstaging the bride with her attention-stealing, cut-out Monôt dress.

Kendall Jenner called out for "upstaging" bride with outfit at friend's wedding. Picture: Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During the wedding reception, Kendall took to Instagram to share an array of cute bathroom pics to her Instagram stories. In them, Kendall can be seen posing with Hailey, Bella and various other guests. Not to mention, her cut-out Monôt dress can be seen in all its glory. Fans were quick to say how stunning Kendall looked but others weren't so complimentary of her.

There are no strict rules but many regard it as general wedding etiquette to wear something that isn't more eye-catching than the bride's dress. A viral TikTok video with the caption "not Kendall 'pick me' Jenner wearing this to someone's wedding" has been viewed over six million times.

In one comment with over 300,000 likes, someone wrote: "Cute dress but nothing could be worse for a wedding. All that money and no class or consideration for others." Another added: "It's just blatantly disrespectful to the bride."

Kendall Jenner called out for "upstaging" bride with outfit at friend's wedding (2). Picture: TikTok

Kendall Jenner called out for "upstaging" bride with outfit at friend's wedding (3). Picture: TikTok

What do you think? Would you wear a dress like that to a wedding?

