Kendall Jenner denies nepotism helped her become the highest paid model in the world

By Sam Prance

Kendall Jenner says that Keeping Up with the Kardashians made it harder for her to become a model.

Kendall Jenner has hit back at claims that she used her celebrity status and family connections to help her become a model.

Kendall Jenner is currently the highest-paid supermodel in the world and, ever since she first started modelling, people have suggested that Kendall wouldn't be as successful as she is without nepotism. Thanks to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall was a celebrity before she even pursued a career in the fashion industry and many attribute her success to that.

Now, Kendall has addressed accusations that KUWTK is the reason for her success and said that it made it harder for her.

Kendall Jenner claims that KUWTK made it harder for her to become a model. Picture: E!, Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In a KUWTK reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen, a fan asked Kendall: "What do you say to those who accuse you of using your platform on the show to become a model, or that you didn't properly pay your dues?"

Kendall then replied: "Everyone around me, whether it's friends or family knows how hard I worked and how hard I still work. I did everything that I was supposed to do and had to do to get to the position that I'm at now as a model. I went to every single casting and ran all over, not only New York City, but all over Europe, trying to get a job and make my way."

She continued: "Of course, I had a platform, and I never took that for granted, but that almost made my job a little bit harder because people didn't want to hire me because I was on a reality show. I took my last name off of my modelling cards so that I was taken completely seriously. I literally went to the middle of nowhere castings."

Kendall ended by saying: "I definitely worked my way to where I am now."

However, Kendall also said in the same interview that her mother, Kris Jenner, was vital in her career as a model actually starting. She revealed: "I presented the cutest little modelling book to my mum when I was 14 and then she did her Kris Jenner things and made it all come to life."

What do you think? Would Kendall be the highest paid supermodel in the world without KUWTK?