Jack Black pays tribute to School of Rock's Kevin Clark after he dies aged 32

By Jazmin Duribe

"Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken."

School of Rock actor Kevin Clark has died aged 32.

Kevin, who played drummer Freddy "Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie, was tragically struck by a car while riding his bike in Avondale, Chicago. Sadly, Kevin passed away on Wednesday (May 26) after being rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kevin didn't continue with acting after his School of Rock role, but he continued to write music, teach children and he formed bands. Kevin had just started a new band before his death and performed live for the first time last weekend.

"He told his bandmates just yesterday: You know, this is finally the life I want to live. And we’re going to make it. You're my musical family – my family – and we’re all going to make it," Kevin's mother Allison Clark told the publication.

Following news of Kevin's death, his School of Rock co-star Jack Black shared a touching tribute to him on Instagram, alongside pictures of them together. He wrote: "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

School of Rock's Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the movie, also paid tribute to Kevin on Twitter. They tweeted: "Love you forever, spaz. i will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we’d run into each other in chicago. thank you for always showing up for me with that 'big brother I never had' energy."

Rivkah then shared an Instagram Live that they had done with Kevin a few months before his death. They added: "A few months ago kevin randomly joined me on IG live and it was chaotic and goofy and wholesome. I miss him so much. tell your friends you love them today, please."

They continued: "He was also a huge star wars fan and a fellow jewish person and i loved making him laugh."

Miranda Cosgrove, who played the band's manager Summer, said she was "stunned and saddened" by the news. She wrote on Instagram: "The world lost an amazing soul. I’ll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I’ll never forget all the memories. You’ll always be missed Kevin."

