Khloé Kardashian is being roasted for thinking she's Gen Z in new TikTok video

By Sam Prance

Khloé Kardashian called herself Gen Z on TikTok and the internet is not letting her have it.

Khloé Kardashian is breaking the internet and it's all thanks to her thinking she's part of Gen Z despite her being much older.

Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to making headlines. Over the course of the past few weeks, she's gone viral for everything from Photoshopped photos (we're still struggling to get to the bottom of this) to the size and organisation of her pantry (you need to see it to believe it). Khloé is also currently expecting a second baby via surrogate with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Now, Khloé is causing controversy for a pretty hilarious reason. The iconic reality star has just referred to herself as Gen Z.

How old is Khloé Kardashian?

Khloé Kardashian is being roasted for thinking she's part of Gen Z. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, @khloekardashian via TikTok

Now, fans of Khloé Kardashian will already know that she was born in 1984 and her birthday is June 27th. This makes Khloé 38 years old and firmly a Millennial. Millennials are people born between 1981 and 1996. This means that anyone in the age range of 26 to 41 is a Millennial. Meanwhile, Gen Z kids are born between 1997 and 2012 and aged between 12 and 25.

However, in spite of this, Khloé took to TikTok on Saturday (Jul 23) to share a video of herself doing glam and posing. So far so normal, but Khloé posted the video with the caption: "With my gen Z ass! Jumpsuit @goodamerican." And it wasn't long before the video went viral with many people taking to the comments to remind Khloé that she is not part of Gen Z.

One person wrote: "GEN Z???? GURLLLL." Others added: "Bestie ily but you're not gen z," and, "Isn't she a Gen X or boomer? Definitely not a Z... I don't even think Kylie is."

Khloé's makeup artist Ash K Holm even joked: "We love Gen Z Koko."

Now, as we mentioned before Khloé is not Gen X or Boomer, she is a Millennial. Her mother Kris Jenner is a Boomer. As for her sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Kendall are all Millennials and Kylie is Gen Z.

As it stands, Khloé is yet to change her caption or respond to any of the comments. We shall update you if she does.

