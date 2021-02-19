Khloe Kardashian tells troll to "shut the f**k up" over Kylie and Jordyn comment

19 February 2021, 12:39 | Updated: 19 February 2021, 14:14

By Sam Prance

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to say that she is "sick and tired of the narrative" that she controls her sister.

Khloe Kardashian has criticised a person on Instagram asking if she will let Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods be friends again.

Fans of the Kardashians will likely already know that Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods used to be best friends. However, their friendship came to end after Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, kissed Jordyn while Khloe and Tristan were still together. Khloe and Tristan split but they got back together in 2020 and now people are wondering if Kylie and Jordyn will reunite.

As it stands, Kylie and Jordyn haven't been spotted hanging out publicly since the initial drama unfolded in 2019. However, a person just asked Khloe whether Kylie and Jordyn are allowed to be friends again and Khloe did not hold back at all.

Khloe Kardashian says if Kylie Jenner can be friends with Jordyn Woods
Khloe Kardashian says if Kylie Jenner can be friends with Jordyn Woods. Picture: E!, @kyliejenner via Instagram

Yesterday (Feb 18), Keeping Up with the Kardashians fan account @kardashianvideo posted a brand new clip from the show in which Kim asks Tristan about getting back together with Khloe. Given that they appear to be on good terms again now, a fan commented: "So...is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordyn again?" and Khloe herself noticed the comment.

In response, Khloe clapped back: "I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with. Never once have I ever — and I mean EVER — told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!"

Khloe added: "I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!"

Khloe Kardashian claps back at troll asking if Kylie Jenner can be friends with Jordyn Woods (2)
Khloe Kardashian claps back at troll asking if Kylie Jenner can be friends with Jordyn Woods (2). Picture: E!, @kardashianvideo via Instagram

Khloe ended the post by writing: "By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE FUCK UP!"

