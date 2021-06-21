Khloe Kardashian admits to having a nose job

By Jazmin Duribe

Has Khloe Kardashian had a nose job? Here's what she says about her surgery in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion.

Khloe Kardashian has admitted to having had one nose job following speculation.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has had to deal with criticism about her appearance since the beginning of her career. Khloe has been constantly compared to her sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, having previously spoken about how being called the "fat sister" affected her.

Over the years, like most people, Khloe's appearance has changed remarkably. And because of this, there has been speculation that Khloe has had some cosmetic tweaks or been editing her photos. Recently, Khloe came under fire for perpetuating the same beauty standards that she has previously complained about after she battled to get an unedited bikini photo removed from the internet.

Khloe Kardashian admits to having a nose job. Picture: ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, E!

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Sunday night's (June 20) Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode, Khloe said her sisters received "blatant" preferential treatment because of the way they looked. She also opened up about her ongoing body issues, surgical procedures and the false claims she hears about herself.

She explained: "Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant.' But I’ve had one nose job – Dr. Raj Kinodia – and everyone gets so upset, like, 'Why don’t I talk about it?' No one's ever asked me. You're the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose."

Khloe didn't reveal when she had the procedure. However, in 2018, she told a fan she she was too "scared" to get a nose job and only uses contour products. Khloe also confessed that she's had injections, but not Botox, because she's "responded horribly to Botox".

Andy then questioned if the rumours that Robert Kardashian was not Khloe's father had an affect on the way Khloe feels about her appearance. Khloe, who is half Armenian, is lighter skinned and haired than her sisters and a lot taller. She said: "I've heard that narrative since I’ve been a baby. By people saying, questioning always, 'I can’t be their equal sibling,' it’s because of appearance – it’s not because of [genetics]. So that’s the part that’s always stung."

Kris Jenner and Kim then addressed the rumours, revealing that they'd discovered Khloe actually had a higher percentage of Armenian ancestry than her sisters during a genetic test.

She continued: "When the show first started, I was very secure, very secure... And then during the first couple seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had, I think, a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become now insecure again. So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down."