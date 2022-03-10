Khloe Kardashian shared photos of her pantry and the internet is losing it

10 March 2022, 13:18

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Oh to be a can of soup in Khloe Kardashian's pantry. A gal can dream...

Khloe Kardashian's ridiculously organised pantry is going viral and you'll want to live inside it.

When it comes to Kardashian-Jenner homes, it's fair to say the internet is obsessed with all their interior design choices. Remember the time Kim Kardashian broke the internet with a video of her bathroom sink? Or when we were all too broke to understand what the mysterious black splotches on Kylie Jenner's wall were? (Spoiler: it's wallpaper).

Well, now we're all talking about Khloe Kardashian's home, specifically her pantry. Recently, Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website Poosh introduced us to Kris Jenner's dish room. Yes, she has an entire room dedicated to her cups and plates – that's how rich she is. Then, onto Khloe's pantry.

Khloe Kardashian shared photos of her pantry and the internet is losing it
Khloe Kardashian shared photos of her pantry and the internet is losing it. Picture: E!, @khloekardashian via Instagram

Real Kardashian fans will know that Khloe and her pantry are kind of famous. Back in the days when Khloe and her sisters had their own apps, Khloe had a problematically-named series called "KHLO-C-D" where she discussed her love of organisation.

In a 2017 video, Khloe gave a tour of her pantry all stocked with cereal and snacks in see-through containers and carefully labeled. Khloe and her family are even credited in making those clear cookie jars fashionable.

Fast forward to 2022 and Khloe has moved house and upgraded. Khloe's pantry has quadrupled in size and is now decked out with sleek wooden shelves, strip lighting and grey wicker baskets.

One thing that remains, though, is her love of labelled see-through containers. For as far as the eye can see are rows upon rows of condiments, seasonings, different shapes of pasta, various varieties of snacks and every cookie you could ever want stacked in her signature style.

Each item is labelled, spaced out and measured to perfection. There's even little wooden bins that match the neutral decor and a dedicated section for baking featuring colour-coordinated sprinkles. It's basically the world's most organised corner shop or snack museum but inside Khloe's home.

Excessive, perhaps? A little too clinical, maybe? But absolutely amazing at the same time? YES. Anyway, the internet is obsessed.

Khloe clearly loved the reaction to her pantry. She tweeted: "I love when the streets are talking about my pantry. This is my kind of commentary. Go to Poosh to check it out."

Khloe, if you're reading this, PLEASE adopt me and let me live in your pantry.

