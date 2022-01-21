Khloe Kardashian called out for selling her daughter's used clothes for hundreds of dollars

21 January 2022, 17:19 | Updated: 21 January 2022, 17:37

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Do better – donate this stuff."

Khloe Kardashian is being criticised for selling her daughter's used designer clothing for hundreds of dollars online.

In case you didn't know, the Kardashian-Jenners run a clothing website, Kardashian Kloset, selling their used clothes. Each piece is hand-selected by a family member, allowing fans to own one-of-a-kind items worn by the famous family. It also promotes sustainability.

The website was recently stocked with items from Khloe's three-year-old daughter True Thompson's wardrobe, which includes dresses, jeans and hosiery.

Khloe Kardashian called out for selling her daughter's used clothes for hundreds of dollars
Khloe Kardashian called out for selling her daughter's used clothes for hundreds of dollars. Picture: E!, @khloekardashian via Instagram

The priciest item currently listed on the website is an Aristocrat Kids dress, which Khloe was originally selling for $695, but has now been reduced to $556. There's also a pair of Fendi Jeans being sold for $495 and Cat and Jack tights for $20. However, fans noticed that the same pair can be found at Target for as little as $6.99 (you can even see the original price tag on the back in a photo on the website).

If you want your Kardashian items shipped it's going to cost you too. There's a $14.95 flat fee for domestic shipping.

Given the fact that Khloe is a multimillionaire (she's reportedly worth around $50 million) and she usually receive clothes for free, fans were shocked to find out that Khloe was charging for the items.

Khloe is yet to respond to the backlash but we will update you if she does.

