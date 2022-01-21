Khloe Kardashian called out for selling her daughter's used clothes for hundreds of dollars



Khloe Kardashian is being criticised for selling her daughter's used designer clothing for hundreds of dollars online.

In case you didn't know, the Kardashian-Jenners run a clothing website, Kardashian Kloset, selling their used clothes. Each piece is hand-selected by a family member, allowing fans to own one-of-a-kind items worn by the famous family. It also promotes sustainability.

The website was recently stocked with items from Khloe's three-year-old daughter True Thompson's wardrobe, which includes dresses, jeans and hosiery.

The priciest item currently listed on the website is an Aristocrat Kids dress, which Khloe was originally selling for $695, but has now been reduced to $556. There's also a pair of Fendi Jeans being sold for $495 and Cat and Jack tights for $20. However, fans noticed that the same pair can be found at Target for as little as $6.99 (you can even see the original price tag on the back in a photo on the website).

If you want your Kardashian items shipped it's going to cost you too. There's a $14.95 flat fee for domestic shipping.

Given the fact that Khloe is a multimillionaire (she's reportedly worth around $50 million) and she usually receive clothes for free, fans were shocked to find out that Khloe was charging for the items.

Who would pay thar much for children's clothing let alone used. Who gives a damn about brand names. So disgusted when these clothes could be donated to people I'm need. Everything is about money with Kashdashians! I gave all my stuff away to people that could use them. — There is no truth (@Lisap1227) January 17, 2022

I love Khloe but this should be illegal. I had no idea they were doing this. I have definitely changed my view. Remember….god is watching! — Mindi Serns (@SernsMindi) January 16, 2022

Twenty bucks for some cat and jack tights that target sells for $6.99. What planet do you live on? Do better- donate this stuff. pic.twitter.com/tw1bAidqaw — Karissa S T (@kariella1320) January 20, 2022

I donated all of my daughter’s clothes to the @SalvationArmyUS . Believe or not is not that hard to be a good person sometimes. — Ana Mayra (@Ana_Mayra_P) January 20, 2022

Why does everything they do need to be about $$$$$??? — maria AR (@RC8588) January 15, 2022

the way rich people hoard their money. Like give this shit away you greedy fuck https://t.co/lowoMmRWG0 — anusha (@nushers) January 20, 2022

Khloe is yet to respond to the backlash but we will update you if she does.