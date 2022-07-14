Khloe Kardashian confirms she's expecting a baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson

By Jazmin Duribe

The baby will be Khloe's second child and Tristan's fourth.

Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second child via surrogate with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The former couple, who share four-year-old daughter True, split for good in January after Khloe discovered that the basketball player had fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols in December, which was conceived while they were still in a relationship. Tristan has been caught cheating more than once, though, most notably the time he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods in 2019.

Khloe's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that their second child was conceived before their public break up. The statement read: "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

"We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals brutal Khloe and Tristan joke she cut from SNL monologue

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?

Khloe Kardashian confirms she's expecting another baby with ex Tristan Thompson. Picture: Hulu, Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

However, a new baby doesn't mean that Khloe and Tristan are back together.

A source told PEOPLE: "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters. The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

The news was extra shocking considering we watched Khloe discover the news in realtime on The Kardashians.

During the emotional finale episode, Khloe and her sisters found out that not only did Tristan cheat on Khloe, but a paternity test proved he was the father of a newborn baby boy. Khloe was left anxiety-ridden by the news telling her sister Kendall Jenner that she fainted. She even revealed that before the whole paternity scandal, she had planned to marry Tristan.

She said: "I wanted to believe that Tristan could change. I wanted to trust him."

Following the unexpected baby news, Khloe's name quickly began trending.

so khloe kardashian is having another child with tristan pic.twitter.com/THFndQGBfy — ranil ❤️‍🔥 (@ranilwallace) July 13, 2022

Congratulations to khloe kardashian and Tristan🍼🎉 pic.twitter.com/7RBuS4DpeA — yuhyuh (@amrieass) July 13, 2022

Me reading the Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson surrogate news pic.twitter.com/K48rCmXxW1 — dubkaf💛🐝 (@DubkafKathy) July 13, 2022

Khloe Kardashian: “I’m having another baby with Tristan!”



Everyone on Earth: pic.twitter.com/oRrxjJFKg0 — Logan Leavitt (@LoganLeavitt) July 13, 2022

Khloe Kardashian has 74 siblings and not one of them told her to leave this man? pic.twitter.com/K0ORxOuBps — ✨ (@Fantasticb0yage) July 13, 2022

I cant believe Khloe wants to pay a woman to carry Tristan’s shenanigans for 9 months. — OLONI BABY (@Oloni) July 13, 2022

