Khloe Kardashian confirms she's expecting a baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson

14 July 2022, 12:11 | Updated: 14 July 2022, 12:21

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

The baby will be Khloe's second child and Tristan's fourth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second child via surrogate with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The former couple, who share four-year-old daughter True, split for good in January after Khloe discovered that the basketball player had fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols in December, which was conceived while they were still in a relationship. Tristan has been caught cheating more than once, though, most notably the time he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods in 2019.

Khloe's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that their second child was conceived before their public break up. The statement read: "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

"We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals brutal Khloe and Tristan joke she cut from SNL monologue

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?

Khloe Kardashian confirms she's expecting another baby with ex Tristan Thompson.
Khloe Kardashian confirms she's expecting another baby with ex Tristan Thompson. Picture: Hulu, Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

However, a new baby doesn't mean that Khloe and Tristan are back together.

A source told PEOPLE: "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters. The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

The news was extra shocking considering we watched Khloe discover the news in realtime on The Kardashians.

During the emotional finale episode, Khloe and her sisters found out that not only did Tristan cheat on Khloe, but a paternity test proved he was the father of a newborn baby boy. Khloe was left anxiety-ridden by the news telling her sister Kendall Jenner that she fainted. She even revealed that before the whole paternity scandal, she had planned to marry Tristan.

She said: "I wanted to believe that Tristan could change. I wanted to trust him."

Following the unexpected baby news, Khloe's name quickly began trending.

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Read more Khloe Kardashian stories here:

WATCH: Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson try to name every Marvel film in ONE minute

Latest Celebrity News

Noah Schnapp gains over 1 million Instagram followers after Doja Cat DM Drama

Noah Schnapp gains over 1 million followers after exposing Doja Cat’s DMs
Kim Kardashian denies having a foot fetish after sharing photos of her feet on Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian denies having a foot fetish after sharing photos of her feet on Pete Davidson
Lea Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl and the memes are chaos

Lea Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl and the memes are out of control

Viral

Doja Cat slammed for mocking Amber Heard's testimony from Johnny Depp trial

Doja Cat slammed for mocking Amber Heard's testimony from Johnny Depp trial
JoJo Siwa slams comments about her having "no talent"

JoJo Siwa slams comments about her having "no talent"

Florence Pugh calls out "vulgar" comments about her boobs

Florence Pugh slams "vulgar" comments about her boobs after wearing sheer dress

Trending on PopBuzz

People are actually using their vaginal juices as perfume and I'm actually losing it

What does Vabbing mean? TikTok users are using vaginal secretions as perfume

Viral

Regé-Jean Page says Bridgerton can recast Simon if they like

Regé-Jean Page says Bridgerton can recast the Duke if they want to

Bridgerton

Joseph Quinn moved to tears after Stranger Things shares emotional 'thank you' speech

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn breaks down in tears after fan's moving 'thank you' speech

Stranger Things

People are saying the 'siren eyes' makeup trend will help you seduce anyone

Here's how to do the Siren Eyes trend that's all over TikTok

Viral

QUIZ: Which The Summer I Turned Pretty boy would be your boyfriend?

QUIZ: Which The Summer I Turned Pretty boy would date you?

TV & Film

Stranger Things 4's alternate ending for Eddie is just as devastating

Stranger Things creators reveal Eddie's 'alternate ending' and it's just as devastating

Stranger Things