Khloe Kardashian defends ex Tristan Thompson and says he's a "great guy"

By Jazmin Duribe

"I still think he's a great guy and a great dad he's just not the guy for me."

Khloe Kardashian has defended her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in her first interview about their relationship since their dramatic final breakup.

As you know, Khloe and Tristan's love story hasn't been smooth sailing, shall we say. The former couple have been on and off since 2016 right up until 2021, when their relationship was hit with yet another cheating scandal.

The professional basketball player has been caught getting close to a number of women before, including Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend Jordyn Woods. Right before Khloe was due to welcome their first child, three-year-old True, Tristan was seen entering a hotel with a woman in New York.

Khloe eventually forgave Tristan, though, after they grew closer during the pandemic and spent lockdown together. However, Tristan soon returned to his old ways and had a fling with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who welcomed their son named Theo in December 2021.

Tristan, who also has a five-year-old son named Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, admitted to having sex with Maralee on his 30th birthday in March – around the time Khloe and Tristan went public with their rekindled relationship. But he denied he was the father of baby Theo. A DNA test later proved his paternity and he was forced to publicly apologise for causing Khloe "heartache and humiliation".

On Wednesday (Apr 6), Khloe addressed the cheating scandal in a new interview with ABC News and she basically sung his praises. "With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe, in the beginning. I felt really good for a time," she explained.

Khloe then discussed the time that Tristan cheated on her just before True’s birth and explained why she decided to allow him in the delivery room. If you'll remember, the whole cheating scandal aired on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and included the incredibly awkward and tense moments in the delivery room between Tristan and Khloe's sisters.

In 2018, Khloe defended her decision to allow Tristan at True's birth. She tweeted: "Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK."

And now a few years later, Khloe still believes she did the right thing. "I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room, and so, yes it might have looked strange to the outside world," she added.

"But when my daughter watches my home videos of it, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."

Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018

Khloe and Tristan may not have worked out, but she insists that above all he's actually a good person.

She continued: "I still think he's a great guy and a great dad he's just not the guy for me."

