Kim Kardashian apologises for "get up and work" comments following backlash

By Jazmin Duribe

"It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way."

Kim Kardashian has addressed her controversial comments about nobody wanting to work these days following backlash.

In a recent interview with Variety alongside her sisters and mother Kris Jenner, Kim said: "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work."

The SKIMS founder's older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who famously said that work "isn’t important" to her, agreed and said: "That’s so true."

Kim Kardashian apologises for "get up and work" comments following backlash. Picture: Alamy, Variety via YouTube

The comments ignited a lot of backlash because Kim ignored the privilege she has been afforded and that has ultimately helped her and her family with their careers.

Kim's remarks quickly became a meme on TikTok and they were even were used as a punch line at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night (Mar 27). Regina Hall, who hosted the ceremony with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, absolutely roasted Kim and advised Dame Judi Dench, who had just missed out on the Best Supporting Actress award to Ariana DeBose: "We've got an inspirational quote for you, Judi Dench. This is from Kim Kardashian, 'Work harder.'"

Kim has now stated that her comments were "taken out of context" in an interview with Good Morning America.

She explained: "That soundbite came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, 'After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous,' and my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over women in business comments: “It wasn't a blanket statement towards women … it was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”@robinrobertshttps://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/C15OoEIJz2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022

Kim clarified that her advice wasn't to us mere mortals, more so to people who think that being on a reality show guarantees overnight success with little effort. "Having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success," Kim added.

"You have to work really hard to get there even if it might seem like it's easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media. It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do."

Kim continued: "It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way."