Kim Kardashian apologises for "get up and work" comments following backlash

29 March 2022, 12:07 | Updated: 29 March 2022, 12:29

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has addressed her controversial comments about nobody wanting to work these days following backlash.

In a recent interview with Variety alongside her sisters and mother Kris Jenner, Kim said: "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work."

The SKIMS founder's older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who famously said that work "isn’t important" to her, agreed and said: "That’s so true."

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian slammed for her 'tone-deaf' advice for women in business

Kim Kardashian apologises for "get up and work" comments following backlash
Kim Kardashian apologises for "get up and work" comments following backlash. Picture: Alamy, Variety via YouTube

The comments ignited a lot of backlash because Kim ignored the privilege she has been afforded and that has ultimately helped her and her family with their careers.

Kim's remarks quickly became a meme on TikTok and they were even were used as a punch line at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night (Mar 27). Regina Hall, who hosted the ceremony with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, absolutely roasted Kim and advised Dame Judi Dench, who had just missed out on the Best Supporting Actress award to Ariana DeBose: "We've got an inspirational quote for you, Judi Dench. This is from Kim Kardashian, 'Work harder.'"

Kim has now stated that her comments were "taken out of context" in an interview with Good Morning America.

She explained: "That soundbite came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, 'After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous,' and my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."

Kim clarified that her advice wasn't to us mere mortals, more so to people who think that being on a reality show guarantees overnight success with little effort. "Having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success," Kim added.

"You have to work really hard to get there even if it might seem like it's easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media. It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do."

Kim continued: "It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way."

WATCH: Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon vs The Tower of Truth

Latest Celebrity News

Euphoria’s Maude Apatow clarifies resurfaced "racist" tweet

Euphoria’s Maude Apatow clarifies old tweet about racism after backlash
Jaden Smith reacts to Will Smith's Oscar speech following Chris Rock slap

Jaden Smith shares reaction after Will Smith goes viral for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
Zendaya's 2022 Oscars outfit was a nod to another iconic look.

Zendaya's 2022 Oscars outfit was a nod to another iconic look
Everyone is thirsting one Timothée Chalamet going shirtless at the Oscars

Timothée Chalamet went shirtless at the Oscars and I'm sweating
Liam Payne has a new accent and the entire internet is confused

Liam Payne’s accent has completely changed and everyone is confused

Liam Payne

94th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

Ariana DeBose becomes first Afro-Latina and openly queer actor to win an Oscar

Trending on PopBuzz

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal they've chosen an egg donor to for their baby

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal they've chosen an egg donor for their baby

YouTubers

Bridgerton season 2 called out for lack of queer representation

Bridgerton season 2 called out for lack of queer representation

Bridgerton

Encanto fans slam Oscars for remixing We Don't Talk About Bruno in first live performance

Encanto fans slam Oscars for remixing We Don't Talk About Bruno in first live performance

News

Oscars 2022 memes: All the best reactions from the ceremony

35 Oscars memes that are even more chaotic than the actual ceremony

Viral

Encanto wins three Oscars including Best Original Song for Dos Oruguitas

Encanto wins Best Animated Feature at the Oscars 2022

News

Jonathan Bailey's created a 'little book' for his younger Bridgerton co-stars

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey wrote a 'little book' for his co-stars for when they become the lead character

Bridgerton