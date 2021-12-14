Kim Kardashian addresses blackfishing and cultural appropriation accusations

By Sam Prance

Kim Kardashian has been criticised for appropriating Black culture and trying to appear Black throughout her career.

Kim Kardashian has addressed people who've accused her of blackfishing and cultural appropriation throughout her career.

Ever since Kim Kardashian first rose to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality TV icon has often been called out for blackfishing. Blackfishing is a term used to describe when white people change their appearance to appear more Black or racially ambiguous. The 41-year-old has also been accused of cultural appropriation on multiple occasions.

Now, Kim has responded to the accusations and opened up about her journey in terms of understanding her mistakes.

Speaking to award-winning playwright Jeremy O. Harris for i-D magazine, Kim stated: "Obviously, I would never do anything to appropriate any culture but I have in the past got backlash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that. Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair."

Kim then explained: "And I’ve had these conversations with her that are like, “Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me.” But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of a deal either if that’s something that she’s really asking for, and really wants."

Kim continued: "But I’ve learned and grown over the years, and figured out good ways to communicate with all my kids about all this. I’ve definitely learned over time, and I’ve tried to pass that culture of learning onto my kids too."

Kim added: "But there’s also a history of braiding hair in Armenia, and people forget that I am Armenian as well."

It's not just her hairstyles that Kim has been criticised for in terms of blackfishing. She's also been called out for the amount of fake tan she uses and trying to appear as though her skin is not white. As it stands, Kim has only addressed the skin-darkening accusations specifically when a photoshoot for her brand KKW Beauty received backlash in 2017.

In a statement to the New York Times, Kim said: "I would obviously never want to offend anyone. Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. Definitely, I have learned from it."

