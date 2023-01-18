Kim Kardashian does hilarious British girl makeup trend on TikTok

18 January 2023, 14:11

By Sam Prance

Kim Kardashian is giving The Only Way is Essex with her new look.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has taken over TikTok again and it's all thanks to a new video in which she does a British girl makeup trend.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to changing up her style. Over the course of her career to date, Kim has traded in her original LA glam for a much more high-fashion aesthetic (RIP Dash). Not to mention, the 42-year-old business icon routinely makes headlines with everything from her makeup choices to her Met Gala outfits. This is Kimberly's world and we're living in it.

However, one style Kim hasn't tried out so far is a traditional Essex girl look and now she's given it her best shot on TikTok.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian allegedly staged being hit with a flour bomb on the red carpet

Kim Kardashian does hilarious British girl makeup trend on TikTok
Kim Kardashian does hilarious British girl makeup trend on TikTok. Picture: @kimandnorth via TikTok

Taking to TikTok today (Jan 18), Kim uploaded a video in which she does the Essex girl makeup trend. For those of you who don't know, an Essex girl look usually features a lot of orange foundation, painted brows and big fake eyelashes. This has since become a viral trend with many people trying to recreate the look while lip-synching to Millie B's 'M to the B'.

Over the course of 15 seconds, Kim transforms from her everyday look into an aesthetic worthy of The Only Way Is Essex. As it stands, the video has been viewed over 9 million times and liked over 1.4 million times. Kim's comments have been turned off but it's safe to say that, if she ever fancies going full Essex with her look, we will be stanning.

Kim Kardashian and Gemma Collins collab when?

Read more Kim Kardashian news here:

WATCH: Babylon's Margot Robbie and Diego Calva pick their own interview questions

Latest Celebrity News

Jennifer Coolidge says Ariana Grande is a "very old person in a very young body"

Jennifer Coolidge says Ariana Grande is a "very old person in a very young body"

Ariana Grande

Kendall Jenner sparks debate for not holding her own umbrella

Kendall Jenner sparks debate after being papped not carrying her own umbrella

Finn Wolfhard responds to Millie Bobby Brown calling him "a lousy kisser"

Finn Wolfhard responds to Millie Bobby Brown calling him "a lousy kisser"

News

Austin Butler refers to ex Vanessa Hudgens as just a friend in Elvis interview

Austin Butler criticised for referring to ex Vanessa Hudgens as just a friend in Elvis interview
The Chainsmokers reveal they've had threesomes together with their fans

The Chainsmokers reveal they've had threesomes together with their fans

JoJo Siwa reacts to brutal montage of her being bullied on Dance Moms

JoJo Siwa reacts to brutal video of Abby Lee Miller shouting at her on Dance Moms

Trending on PopBuzz

Every show cancelled by Netflix in 2023 – and the shows that are ending

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2023 (so far)

News

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Babylon's Margot Robbie and Diego Calva pick their own interview questions

Margot Robbie and Diego Calva pick their own interview questions | PopBuzz Meets

TV & Film

Why are RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episodes so short? The reason explained

RuPaul's Drag Race fans call out MTV for making the episodes so short

RuPaul's Drag Race

Did Liam Hemsworth cheat on Miley Cyrus? Here's what she's said

Miley Cyrus debunked viral cheating rumours about Liam Hemsworth years ago

Miley Cyrus

Next Up: 10 artists who are set to take over 2023

Next Up: 10 exciting new artists to watch in 2023

Features