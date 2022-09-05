Kanye West debunks viral Kim Kardashian "diarrhoea" post and says it's "not funny"

By Katie Louise Smith

No, that viral post about Kim Kardashian claiming to have been posted from Kanye's account is not real.

Alright, who had 'Kanye West logging onto Instagram to let the internet know that a viral post claiming Kim Kardashian 'has a lot of diarrhoea' was fake and was not posted by his account' on their 2022 bingo card? Because we certainly didn't.

Kanye made yet another controversial return to social media last week (Sept 2), sharing a slew of posts about various things, including text conversations with Kim about where their children should go to school, Pete Davidson and others within the Kardashian family.

But amid all the recent posts and screenshots from Kanye's account that have been flying around social media, several edited ones have managed to go viral too – including one about Kim that Kanye has now clarified is fake and "not funny".

Fake Kim Kardashian post goes viral claiming to be from Kanye's account. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The majority of Kanye's Instagram posts all feature white caps lock text on a black background, alongside screenshots from iMessage conversations.

Shortly after Ye began posting, people on social media took the opportunity to turn his posts into a meme, creating their own fake posts with wild statements, playing into the idea that people might think they're real because Ye is known to post and delete things very quickly.

A few of them went viral on Twitter, including an absolutely wild one that claimed Kim "has diarrhea [sic] a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it."

Kanye has lost it on insta pic.twitter.com/eyPDRzur7R — J (@jxno_) September 3, 2022

The post, tweeted by user @jxno_, featured two manipulated images edited to appear like they had been posted to Ye's Instagram account. The caption reads: "Kanye has lost it on insta". The tweet currently has over 355k likes on the platform.

In a bid to clear up the rumours and let fans know that the post was fake and that Kim does not have "diarrhea [sic] a lot," Kanye reposted the image on his Instagram account alongside a lengthy caption.

"This was not from me. Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny," Kanye clarified.

Kanye clarifies the viral post about Kim was not from his account. Picture: @kanyewest via Instagram

Kanye then went on to clarify that the viral tweet he allegedly posted back in 2020, in response to Jennifer Aniston saying it wasn't "funny" to vote for him in the presidential election, was also fake: "I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn’t write the t[w]eet that said "Friends wasn’t funny either" but I wish I had. I’d love to know who thought of that."

On top of all of that, Kanye then took another swipe at Pete Davidson, saying: "I love funny people and I think that’s one of the reasons me and Skete could’ve never been friends."

