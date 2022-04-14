Kim Kardashian says she'll wear diapers and "not go to the bathroom" in the name of fashion

By Jazmin Duribe

"I don't care how uncomfortable, I don't care [for] how long – [even] if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom — I don't care what I have to do."

When it comes to fashion, Kim Kardashian has no limits on how far she would go… even if it means rocking adult diapers.

The SKIMS founder has worn some truly wild outfits in her time. Remember when she turned up to the 2019 Met Gala in a custom-made Thierry Mugler corset dress that required her to take special corset breathing lessons and left painful indentations on her back and stomach?

More recently, Kim has grown fond of wearing head-to-toe Balenciaga lycra outfits, or duct tape, that doesn't seem comfortable or practical. Fans have often wondered how Kim could possibly use the bathroom, or even breathe, and the secret is her combination of determination and adult diapers if need be.

On Wednesday (Apr 13), Kim returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared that she would go to just about any length for fashion. "I'll be in pyjamas and sweats when I'm home, no makeup, but when I go out I'll wear literally anything," she explained.

"I don't care how uncomfortable, I don't care [for] how long – [even] if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom — I don't care what I have to do."

You'll be pleased to know that Kim confirmed she hasn't had to resort to using the diapers yet, however, she actually purchased some while preparing to sit her baby bar exam, which she passed in December 2021 after four attempts.

Kim added: "I actually bought adult diapers when I took the bar exam because I didn't know how it worked so I thought I had to sit there for eight hours straight. I thought, 'I know I'll get a lunch break,' but I thought it was like four-hour increments and I was like, 'What am I going to do?'"

"I bought adult diapers and they were like, 'You have a 15 minute break here and there. So, I never had to use them.'"

