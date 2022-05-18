Ferrari confirms Kim Kardashian is banned from owning certain types of their cars

Justin Bieber, 50 Cent and Nicolas Cage were all rumoured to have been blacklisted by Ferrari too.

Ferrari has responded to reports that Kim Kardashian has been banned from purchasing their luxury cars.

Over the years, we've seen the Kardashians in a number of modified luxury vehicles. Kylie Jenner is partial to a Rolls-Royce (she has at least three!), Kendall Jenner loves collecting expensive vintage cars, and Kim's car collection is worth a reported $3.8 million. Kim's favourites – a Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and Maybach Sedan – have even been wrapped in grey to blend in with her house.

But in case you didn't know, it's long been rumoured that celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber have been banned from owning Ferraris. Apparently, it doesn't matter if you're super rich, the prestigious Italian car brand have strict rules on who can actually buy their vehicles.

Ferrari confirms Kim Kardashian is banned from owning certain types of their cars
Ferrari confirms Kim Kardashian is banned from owning certain types of their cars. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Vogue via YouTube

Ferrari has a reputation to uphold and when owners modify their cars, or sell it during the first year, it's a big no no. For example, Justin purchased a white Ferrari 451 in 2015 and took it straight to West Coast Customs and changed the colour. He then auctioned it off and, in the luxury car world, that's blasphemy.

Well, according to Italian newspaper Il Giornale, Kim has reportedly joined the line of celebrities that have been blacklisted for "not taking care of their Ferraris". Also on the rumoured list are rapper 50 Cent and actor Nicolas Cage.

Whilst a specific incident regarding Kim hasn't been mentioned, the businesswoman was last seen with a brand new Ferrari in 2012, but it's not known if it was owned by her or her now estranged husband Kanye West.

In 2011, Kim was actually gifted a white $325,000 Ferrari 458 Italia by a wealthy Malaysian businessman as a wedding present following her ill-fated nuptials to Kris Humphries.

Kim Kardashian is seen on August 17, 2012 in Maui, Hawaii.
Kim Kardashian is seen on August 17, 2012 in Maui, Hawaii. Picture: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After a lot of online conversation about it, Ferrari clarified their position on Kim owning Ferraris and confirmed that no customer is banned. Kim can still purchase series production models but she can't have exclusive models and special editions.

"Ferrari reserves the right to decide on special editions," the brand stated in a statement to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Thoughts and prayers for Kim who will only be able to get around in the Lamborghini… or Rolls-Royce… or Maybach.

