Kim Kardashian is being roasted for listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute

By Jazmin Duribe

"Kim Kardashian posting screenshots of her listening to Kanye's new album on MUTE is taking me out."

Kim Kardashian has been listening to Kanye West's new album Donda on mute and, honestly, we're all yelling.

On Sunday (Aug 29), Kanye dropped his highly-anticipated album, named after his late mother Donda West, after multiple pushbacks. To get fans ready for the album's release, Kanye put on listening parties for his fans and Kim Kardashian even attended – wearing a Balenciaga Haute Couture wedding dress – despite their ongoing divorce.

Anyway, the former couple appear to be on good terms and she even promoted multiple songs from the album on Instagram. On Instagram Stories, Kim posted herself "listening" to a few tracks from Donda but the volume was literally turned all the way down. Yes, she was listening to album on mute. I-

Kim Kardashian is being roasted for listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram

She later deleted the Stories and added more, but this time she made sure the volume was on full blast. (In other Stories she turned the volume down a bit because, you know, potential ear drum damage and all of that.) But it was too late. The internet catches everything and soon everyone was roasting Kim.

Here's all the reactions to Kim Kardashian listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute.

not kim kardashian listening to donda on mute 😭 pic.twitter.com/RTxGuXtiWe — arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) August 29, 2021

bro I’m crying kim kardashian is playing donda on mute pic.twitter.com/xqCwXmAgw5 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) August 29, 2021

kim kardashian posting screenshots of her listening to kanye’s new album on MUTE is taking me out pic.twitter.com/9Ec3JtE5c4 — ben de almeida (@benoftheweek) August 29, 2021

It’s the way Kim kardashian posted like she’s listening to Kanye’s album but the volume is muted 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2ytwbZxpkd — Rose Stan Acct (@24kRose_) August 29, 2021

How Kim listening to Donda pic.twitter.com/WVUxQQHeQL — @team_dan 🇵🇸 (@DanDaggerDick) August 29, 2021

not kim kardashian listening to k@nye's album on mute helpppp 😭 pic.twitter.com/coErFB8JfT — benjy🧣 | pein's day 🥳 (@cowboylikebenjy) August 29, 2021

kim when kanye asks whats her favorite song pic.twitter.com/0Ni6R4Acpq — ib/free palestine (@macaliniw) August 29, 2021

Kim Kardashian listening to Donda on mute got me dead 😭 pic.twitter.com/awYidjWIVz — jeshus✰ (@jxshvs) August 29, 2021

Kim Kardashian legit listening to #DONDA on zero Volume😭😭😭😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7kX3VINEiN — Junior (@itsthe_Fade) August 29, 2021

It's no wonder Kim wasn't too keen on turning up the volume on Kanye's album, though. In 'Lord I Need You', Kanye appears to open up about the breakdown of their marriage – and it's pretty juicy.

In the song, Kanye raps: "Three hours to get back from Palm Springs, huh? Who you know spend an hour in Walgreens, huh?" Real fans will know, Kris Jenner has a home in Palm Springs which Kim and the rest of the family take regular trips to. The lyric seems to hint at Kanye's suspicions over if she's actually in Palm Springs or not.

He then goes on to describe arguments the couple have had and even appears to speak about their sex life: "We used to do the freak like seven days a week. It's the best collab since Taco Bell and KFC."