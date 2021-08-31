Kim Kardashian is being roasted for listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute

31 August 2021, 16:14

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Kim Kardashian posting screenshots of her listening to Kanye's new album on MUTE is taking me out."

Kim Kardashian has been listening to Kanye West's new album Donda on mute and, honestly, we're all yelling.

On Sunday (Aug 29), Kanye dropped his highly-anticipated album, named after his late mother Donda West, after multiple pushbacks. To get fans ready for the album's release, Kanye put on listening parties for his fans and Kim Kardashian even attended – wearing a Balenciaga Haute Couture wedding dress – despite their ongoing divorce.

Anyway, the former couple appear to be on good terms and she even promoted multiple songs from the album on Instagram. On Instagram Stories, Kim posted herself "listening" to a few tracks from Donda but the volume was literally turned all the way down. Yes, she was listening to album on mute. I-

Kim Kardashian is being roasted for listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute
Kim Kardashian is being roasted for listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram

She later deleted the Stories and added more, but this time she made sure the volume was on full blast. (In other Stories she turned the volume down a bit because, you know, potential ear drum damage and all of that.) But it was too late. The internet catches everything and soon everyone was roasting Kim.

Here's all the reactions to Kim Kardashian listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute.

It's no wonder Kim wasn't too keen on turning up the volume on Kanye's album, though. In 'Lord I Need You', Kanye appears to open up about the breakdown of their marriage – and it's pretty juicy.

In the song, Kanye raps: "Three hours to get back from Palm Springs, huh? Who you know spend an hour in Walgreens, huh?" Real fans will know, Kris Jenner has a home in Palm Springs which Kim and the rest of the family take regular trips to. The lyric seems to hint at Kanye's suspicions over if she's actually in Palm Springs or not.

He then goes on to describe arguments the couple have had and even appears to speak about their sex life: "We used to do the freak like seven days a week. It's the best collab since Taco Bell and KFC."

