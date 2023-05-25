Kim Kardashian says Kanye West's behaviour will harm their kids more than her sex tape

By Sam Prance

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the effect that Kanye West's problematic antics have had on her and their family.

Kim Kardashian has said that Kanye West will do more damage to their kids with his outbursts than her sex tape ever will do.

Over the past few years, Kanye West has come under fire multiple times for his problematic behaviour. From his anti-semitic comments to his White Lives Matter shirts, the 45-year-old rapper regularly sparks backlash with his antics. He's also been known to publicly criticise his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's parenting skills and even share their private texts on Instagram.

Now, Kim is speaking out about the effects that Kanye's actions have on their kids in a new episode of The Kardashians.

In The Kardashians season 3, episode 1, Kim says that the stress of co-parenting with Kanye has led her psoriasis to flare up again. Kris tells Kim that being "stressed out" is making her psoriasis worse. Kim then shoots back: "Well, tell the father of my children to stop acting up and then I won't stress out and get psoriasis."

Later on, Kim explains to Kris that Kanye's public attacks on her character have led her to suffer from anxiety. She says: "I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack. I felt like I just couldn't breathe all day."

Discussing it further, Kim says: "There's been a lot going on with Kanye right now. Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment. I never post."

Kim adds that she no longer feels like she can text Kanye anything in private: "I think at this point, I just assume that everything I text Kanye is gonna be put on the internet."

Talking more specifically about what Kanye does, Kim addresses the fact that he continually brings up her sex tape with Ray J that leaked in 2007. She says: "Even just how he looks down on me for my tape, and brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again."

Kim then continues: "All of his shenanigans - I don't even know what the fuck to call it - is gonna be far more damaging to my kids one day than my tape will ever be. I have to sit there and not say anything ever, because I know one day, my kids will appreciate that."

Crying, Kim reveals: "Shit could be going down and I get in the car and... the kids want to blast dad's music. And I'm like, 'He's the best! Yeah!' And I put it on and we're singing along and inside I'm dying. I will be his biggest cheerleader to them forever and one day they'll see for themselves. I'll answer whatever they want me to."

Kim ends her comments by saying: "The one that was supposed to protect me - and still does interviews saying they'll be my forever protector - is the one that is hurting me the most."

