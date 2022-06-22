Kim Kardashian says people didn't know who Marilyn Monroe was before she wore her dress

By Sam Prance

Kim Kardashian also denied ripping the dress at the Met Gala and defended her decision to lose weight to wear it.

Kim Kardashian has said that people didn't even know who Marilyn Monroe was before she wore her dress to the Met Gala.

Last month (May 2), Kim Kardashian made numerous headlines after she hit the Met Gala red carpet in the actual dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang 'Happy Birthday Mr President' to John F. Kennedy in 1962. Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum loaned Kim the dress.

Kim faced backlash after saying that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to wear the dress. She also faced further criticism after a video appeared to show people physically squeezing her butt into the dress, and it was later reported that the dress was damaged.

Now, Kim has responded to claims that she damaged the dress and revealed why she thought it was important to wear it.

READ MORE: Lili Reinhart slams Kim Kardashian for "starving" herself to fit into her Met Gala dress

Kim Kardashian says people didn't know who Marilyn Monroe was before she wore her dress. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Speaking on the Today Show, Kim revealed that she found out that some people on TikTok had no idea who Marilyn Monroe was before she wore her dress. She explained: "That was the most shocking thing to me and that's why I was so happy to at least have that opportunity and that Ripley's gave me the opportunity to share this moment so that it could live on."

Discussing it further, Kim added: "I respect her and I understand how much this dress means to American history. With the theme being American, I thought what is more American than Marilyn Monroe singing 'Happy Birthday' to the president of the United States."

Kim then continued to say: "It was such a process. I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers. I put the dress on on the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs, I probably had it on for four minutes and then I changed right at the top of the stairs.

Kim also denied the rumours that she damaged Marilyn's dress. "No. [Ripley's and I] worked together so well. There was handlers and gloves that put it on me." Ripley's also released a statement denying that Kim ripped the dress in any way.

Fast forward to 2:58 to hear Kim discuss the dress.

When asked about the criticism she faced for her rapid weight loss, Kim said: "I looked at it like a role and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me. It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health. Since then, afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy. I'm down 21 pounds now."

Kim ended by stating: "I'm not trying to lose any more weight but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating. I just completely changed my lifestyle."

Read more about Kim Kardashian here: